How to Watch the 2026 VMAs on TV or Streaming

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It is that time of year again. Some of the world’s biggest musical artists are set to come together this Sunday for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. The annual awards ceremony will aim to celebrate some of the biggest songs and moments from the past year of music, all while honoring living legends like Madonna and Taylor Swift and late icons like Dolly Parton and George Michael. Swifties, in other words, are not the only viewers with reason to tune into this year’s VMAs.

Here is when, where and how you can watch the 2026 VMAs.

Where are the VMAs airing this year?

The 2026 Video Music Awards will air this year simultaneously on CBS and MTV.

Can I stream the VMAs?

Yes! U.S.-based Paramount+ Premium subscribers will be able to stream this year’s VMAs live on the platform. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have to wait until Monday, Sept. 28 to watch the show on-demand.

Paramount+ Premium plans are available for $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

What time do the VMAs start?

This year’s VMAs are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Who is hosting this year’s VMAs?

Snoop Dogg is set to host this year’s VMAs. He is making his VMAs hosting debut, stepping into the role after rapper and actor LL Cool J hosted the 2025 edition of the annual award show. This year’s VMAs will also mark the first time the ceremony has been held in Los Angeles since 2017. It will be broadcast live this year from the Peacock Theater in L.A.

Who will be performing at the VMAs?

Madonna will open this year’s award show with her first VMAs performance in 23 years. The last time she performed at the VMAs was in 2003 when Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera famously joined her opening performance.

In addition to Madonna, this year’s VMAs will feature performances from Lisa, Raye, Shaboozey, Gunna, Sienna Spiro and Yung Lean. Kacey Musgraves will also perform as part of the show’s Dolly Parton tribute, while Raye will team up with Sombr and Teddy Swims for a tribute to George Michael.

Who else will be at the VMAs this year?

Along with the night’s musical performers, Alex Warren, Belmont Cameli, Charli XCX, Ciara Miller, David Corenswet, Ella Bright, Isabel May, Jeff Probst, Rachel Dratch, Teyana Taylor, Tyla and Troye Sivan have all been tapped to be presenters at this year’s VMAs.

When does Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” music video premiere?

Taylor Swift is set to be honored at this year’s VMAs with the show’s first-ever MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, which is being given to the “Life of a Showgirl” singer-songwriter in commemoration of her work behind the camera on many of her own music videos. (Up to this point, Swift is a seven-time nominee and four-time VMAs winner for Best Director.)

During this Sunday’s VMAs, Swift is also expected to unveil the music video for “Patient Zero,” one of the four new “Encore” bonus tracks she released this week for her 2025 pop album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The music video will premiere sometime during this year’s VMAs broadcast. Swift notably directed and appears in the “Patient Zero” music video, which also stars actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell and was shot by “Birdman” cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

Swift scored nine nominations at this year’s VMAs, making her 2026’s second-most-recognized VMAs artist behind only Madonna, who leads all artists this year with 11 noms.