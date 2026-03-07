Here’s Everything New on Prime Video in March 2026

A handful of high-profile TV shows are set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video this month, including the new Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-led series “Scarpetta,” which is set to make its debut Wednesday, March 11 on the streaming service. Just one week later, Prime Video is slated to unveil the long-awaited premiere of “Invincible” Season 4 on Wednesday, March 18.

Later in the month, the streamer’s “Jury Duty” follow-up “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” has been scheduled to make its debut on March 20, while “House of David” Season 2 is poised to finally become available to all general Prime Video subscribers at the end of the month on March 27. Guy Ritchie’s “Young Sherlock” series also premieres March 4 on the streaming service.

In addition to those titles, Prime Video has a number of classic movies coming to its platform this month, including Brian De Palma’s 1976 adaptation of Stephen King’s “Carrie,” Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning 1980 boxing drama “Raging Bull” and 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs,” all of which arrive on March 1.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Prime Video in March.

March 1

“Airport” (1970)

“Are We Done Yet?” (2007)

“Are We There Yet?” (2005)

“Blow Out” (1981)

“Carrie” (1976)

“Carrie” (2013)

“Charley Varrick” (1973)

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988)

“Dressed to Kill” (1980)

“Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite” (1972)

“Father Stu” (2022)

“Fishes ‘N Loaves: Heaven Sent” (2016)

“Hail, Caesar!” (2016)

“Halloween With The New Addams Family” (1977)

“Hannibal” (2001)

“Hart’s War” (2002)

“High Plains Drifter” (1973)

“Hitch” (2005)

“Horse Soldiers” (1959)

“Hour Of The Gun” (1967)

“Josie And The Pussycats” (2001)

“Living” (2022)

“Max” (2015)

“Out of Africa” (1985)

“Overboard” (1987)

“Parenthood” (1989)

“Raging Bull” (1980)

“Rain Man” (1988)

“Resident Evil” (2002)

“Shrek” (2001)

“Shrek 2” (2004)

“Shrek Forever After” (2010)

“Shrek the Third” (2007)

“Step Up All In” (2014)

“Step Up: Revolution” (2012)

“Step Up: Year Of The Dance” (2020)

“Super 8” (2011)

“Superbad” (2007)

“Teen Wolf” (1985)

“The Alamo” (1960)

“The Great Escape” (1963)

“The Place Beyond The Pines” (2013)

“The Shallows” (2016)

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (2022)

“Twelve Monkeys” (1996)

“Uptown Girls” (2003)

“Valkyrie” (2008)

“Valley Girl” (1983)

“Windtalkers” (2002)

“Witness For The Prosecution” (1958)

March 2

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019)

“Siren’s Kiss” (2026)

“Tribunal Justice” Season 3 (2026)

March 4

“Young Sherlock” (2026)

March 5

“Iron Mask” (2020)

March 6

“Shadow Force” (2025)

March 11

“Scarpetta” (2026)

March 16

“Roofman” (2025)

March 18

“Invincible” Season 4 (2026)

March 19

“Meal Ticket” (2026)

“The Silent Service Season Two: The Battle of Arctic Ocean” (2026)

March 20

“Deadloch” Season 2 (2026)

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” (2026)

“Zeta” (2026)

March 22

“Mercy” (2026)

March 25

“All In The Family” Seasons 1-9 (1971)

“Bait” (2026)

“Damages” Seasons 1-5 (2007)

“Drop Dead Diva” Seasons 1-6 (2009)

“Good Times” Seasons 1-6 (1974)

“L.A.’s Finest” Seasons 1-2 (2019)

“Married… With Children” Seasons 1-11 (1987)

“Pretty Lethal” (2026)

“Rules of Engagement” Seasons 1-7 (2007)

“The Shield” Seasons 1-7 (2002)

“The Winter King” Seasons 1 (2023)

“Unforgettable” Seasons 1-4 (2011)

“Who’s The Boss” Seasons 1-8 (1984)

March 27

“House of David” Season 2