Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

December is shaping up to be a packed month of streaming premieres for Netflix. The streamer will kick off its busy final month of 2026 early with the premiere of its new, limited series adaptation of “Pride Prejudice” starring Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin. The latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s enduring 1813 novel is set to debut Thursday, Dec. 3 on the streaming platform.

A week later, Netflix is slated to unveil its new, star-studded true crime series “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” on Thursday, Dec. 10. Two weeks after that, the streamer is slated to say goodbye to one of its most popular original shows, with the sixth and final season of “Emily in Paris” premiering on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.