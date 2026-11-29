December is shaping up to be a packed month of streaming premieres for Netflix. The streamer will kick off its busy final month of 2026 early with the premiere of its new, limited series adaptation of “Pride Prejudice” starring Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin. The latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s enduring 1813 novel is set to debut Thursday, Dec. 3 on the streaming platform.
A week later, Netflix is slated to unveil its new, star-studded true crime series “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” on Thursday, Dec. 10. Two weeks after that, the streamer is slated to say goodbye to one of its most popular original shows, with the sixth and final season of “Emily in Paris” premiering on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
December will also feature two streaming premieres for some of Netflix’s biggest films of the year. On Dec. 23, the streamer’s David Fincher-directed, Quentin Tarantino-penned “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” is scheduled to make its streaming debut on the platform. “The Incredibles” director Brad Bird’s new animated sci-fi noir, “Ray Gunn,” is set to make its streaming debut as well this month on Dec. 18.
Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Netflix in December.
December 1
“A Knight’s Tale” (2001)
“an open field” (2026)
“Awake” (2007)
“Big Fish” (2003)
“Burlesque” (2010)
“Collect & Praise” Season 1
“Coyote Ugly” (2000)
“Edward Scissorhands” (1990)
“Honey Trap” Season 1
“Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time” (2024)
“Miraculous World: Tokyo, Stellar Force” (2025)
“Now You See Me” (2013)
“Now You See Me 2” (2016)
“Papa Zola The Movie” (2025)
“Shifting Gears” Seasons 1-2
“Shrek” (2001)
“Shrek 2” (2004)
“Shrek the Third” (2007)
“Shrek Forever After” (2010)
“Sing” (2016)
“Spring Breakers” (2012)
“The Emoji Movie” (2017)
“The Good Liar” (2019)
“The Kitchen” (2019)
“The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada” (2005)
“Trinity” Season 1
“Yogi Bear” (2010)
December 2
“Hot Ones: Extra Heat” (2026)
“In a Holidaze” (2026)
“La Bola Negra” (2026)
“Marcos: Another World Is Possible” (2026)
“Merry Missed Connection” (2024)
“The Good Boss” (Limited Series)
“Three Identical Strangers” (2018)
“World War II: Behind Enemy Lines” (2026)
December 3
“2 Broke Girls” Seasons 1-6
“A Filipino Christmas” Season 1
“Dancing With a Murderer” (2025)
“Empress of Flames” Season 1
“Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid” (2026)
“Jão: Tales from the Void” (2026)
“My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend” (2026)
“Pride and Prejudice” (Limited Series)
“Secrets” (2026)
December 4
“14TH” (2026)
“Love is Blind: South Africa” Season 1
“O Saathi Re: The Shape of Desire” Season 1
“Selling Sunset” Season 10
“The Bend in the River” (2026)
“The December Breeze” Season 1
“Who Killed the Banker’s Widow?” (2026)
December 5
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
“Gift” Season 1
December 7
“You, Me & Tuscany” (2026)
December 8
“The Baddest Speechwriter of All” (2026)
December 9
“Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers Holiday” Season 1
“Grifters” Season 1
“Renfield” (2023)
“The Riot” Season 1
December 10
“Longlegs” (2024)
“Permafrost” (2026)
“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” (Limited Series)
“Yolanthe” Season 2
December 11
“Bad Day” (2026)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Final Draw (2026)
“In Waves” (2026)
“Jean-Michel Basquiat” (2026)
“Mega-Verse” Season 1
“Proxies” (2026)
“Tantara” Season 1
Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua (2026)
December 12
“Eastbound & Down” Seasons 1-4
“Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Superhero” (2026)
December 14
“CoComelon Lane” Season 8
“Girls Like Girls” (2026)
December 15
“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” Season 7
“Scrambled” (2023)
“Sunshine Girls” Season 1
“The Champs” (2026)
“Vida” Seasons 1-3
December 16
“A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story” (2026)
“Give Me Some Sugah” (2026)
“Sharp Stick” (2022)
“The Cage” Season 2
“The Faithful Gathering” Season 1
December 17
“Hide and See” Season 1
“Quiztopia” Season 1
“Secret Lives of Sister Wives” (2025)
“Tuiskoms” Season 2
“Unaccustomed Earth” Season 1
December 18
“Another Disaster Holiday” (2026)
“Beyond Society” Season 1
“KISS: End of the Road” (2026)
“Living The Dream” Season 1
“Maestro in Blue” Season 4
“Raising The Cannons” Season 1
“Ray Gunn” (2026)
“Tantara” Season 1 – Part 2
December 19
“Sorry for Your Loss” Seasons 1-2
December 20
“The Åre Murders” Season 2
December 21
“Untold: One Giant Upset” (2026)
December 22
“Oz Pearlman: Magic of the Mind” (2026)
December 23
“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” (2026)
December 24
“Emily in Paris” Season 6
December 25
NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Bills vs. Broncos
NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Packers vs. Bears
“Tantara” Season 1 – Part 3
December 27
“Six Kings Slam” Season 2
December 28
“CoComelon” Season 16
“Dolphins: My Close Encounter” (2026)
December 30
“Blippi”
“Book Club: The Next Chapter” (2023)
“The Later Daters” Season 2
December 31
“Countdown Concert 2026-2027 Starto to World” (2026)
“The Wayans Bros.” Seasons 1-5