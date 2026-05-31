Here’s Everything New on Netflix in June 2026

“Office Romance,” the new romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein, is set to help kick off Netflix’s latest wave of arrivals this month when it premieres on the streaming service on June 5. Directed by “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” filmmaker Ol Parker, Lopez stars in the film as a CEO whose attraction to her new employee (Goldstein) forces her to reconsider the anti-fraternization policy she has long employed at her workplace.

Later in the month, Netflix’s divisive, live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series is set to make its return, well over two years after it debuted on the streaming service in early 2024. The action adventure show’s second season is currently slated to premiere June 25 on Netflix. Two weeks prior to that, the fan-favorite romantic drama “Sweet Magnolias” is scheduled to unveil its fifth season on June 11.

On June 1, all three “Creed” movies will also arrive on Netflix, as will “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Runaway Bride,” all of the “Rocky” movies, “Rudy” and a number of other classic and beloved films.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Netflix in June 2026.

June 1

“Assassination Classroom” Season 2

“Bee Movie”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Chronicles of Riddick”

“Cinderella Man”

“Creed”

“Creed II”

“Creed III”

“Father of the Bride”

“Father of the Bride: Part II”

“The Fault in Our Stars”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Fried Green Tomatoes”

“The Girl on the Train”

“The Hand that Rocks the Cradle”

“Hawaii Five-0” Seasons 1-5

“Hot Summer Nights”

“House on Haunted Hill”

“Identity Thief”

“Inside Man”

“Inside Man: Most Wanted”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid Part II”

“The Karate Kid Part III”

“Little Miss Sunshine”

“Made of Honor”

“Miracle”

“Muriel’s Wedding”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“Out of Africa”

“Pitch Black”

“Rachel Getting Married”

“Riddick”

“Rocky”

“Rocky Balboa”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Rookie of the Year”

“Rudy”

“Runaway Bride”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys”

“The Wedding Date”

“The Wedding Planner”

June 3

“David”

“The Hot Seat”

“Michael Jackson: The Verdict”

June 4

“Maa Behen”

“The Murder of Rachel Nickell”

“Night Shift For Cuties”

“Poldi”

“The Witness”

June 5

“The Marked Woman”

“Mexico 86”

“Office Romance”

“Teach You a Lesson”

June 6

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22

“Resident Alien” Season 4

June 7

“Poor Things”

“USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory”

June 8

“Sesame Street” Volume 3

“Shrill” Seasons 1-3

June 9

“Norway: The Dark Horse”

June 10

“Colors Of Evil: Black”

“My Family” Season 2

“Outlast: The Jungle”

“The Rest is Football”

“Rosario Tijeras (Mexico)” Season 5

June 11

“The Evil Lawyer”

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 5

“Viral Hit”

June 12

“I Am Frankelda”

“Maternal Instinct”

“The Polygamist”

June 13

“Song Sung Blue”

June 14

“Piece by Piece”

June 15

“Drinking Buddies”

“Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”

“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

June 16

“America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Season 3

“Beavis and Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection” Vol. 1-3

“Funny People”

“Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” Seasons 1-2

June 17

“André Is an Idiot”

June 18

“I Will Find You”

June 19

“The Amazing Digital Circus: The Finale”

“Color Book”

“Oasis”

“Voicemails for Isabelle”

June 20

“The Root Of The Game”

June 22

“The Last Ship” Seasons 1-5

“Rhythm + Flow Italy” Season 3

June 23

“Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me”

June 24

“The American Experiment”

“Another Self” Season 3

“In the Hand of Dante”

June 25

“Avatar The Last Airbender” Season 2

June 26

“Chris & Martina: The Final Set”

“Little Brother”

“Pokémon Horizons” Season 3—Rising Hope Part 3

June 27

“Agent Kim Reactivated”

June 30

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Season 4