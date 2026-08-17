5 New Shows Streaming This Week on Netlfix, Hulu and More

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Somehow, it’s Monday again. Why do these keep coming up? But, as always, there’s at least one upside: new shows to watch.

Granted, we are in the doldrums of summer TV at the moment, but that just means you have less competition for your attention. There’s still plenty to choose from, but not nearly as much as usual. As always, we want to keep your stress levels low, so we’ve gone ahead and picked out a variety of shows hitting streaming this week that might interest you.

From the final season of a Netflix favorite, to a new sports docuseries on Apple TV, here are five new shows to stream this week.