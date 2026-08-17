5 New Shows Streaming This Week on Netlfix, Hulu and More

Somehow, it’s Monday again. Why do these keep coming up? But, as always, there’s at least one upside: new shows to watch.
Granted, we are in the doldrums of summer TV at the moment, but that just means you have less competition for your attention. There’s still plenty to choose from, but not nearly as much as usual. As always, we want to keep your stress levels low, so we’ve gone ahead and picked out a variety of shows hitting streaming this week that might interest you.
From the final season of a Netflix favorite, to a new sports docuseries on Apple TV, here are five new shows to stream this week.
Outer Banks (Season 5)
“Outer Banks” is finally coming to an end, and it’s happening this week.
Per the official synopsis, Season 5 of the fan-favorite series “finds the Pogues at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats. With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good.”
“Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning. It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home … one final time.”
Season 5 of “Outer Banks” hits Netflix on Aug. 20.
Love Is Blind: UK (Season 3)
If you need more “Love Is Blind” in your life, good news: Season 3 of the U.K. edition premieres this week.
As always, the show brings together hopeful singles for a series of blind dates. In this case, it’s very literally blind, since there’s a wall between them, keeping anyone from actually seeing what their date looks like. They simply need to get to know each other through conversation, and decide if they then want to get married, sight unseen.
“Love Is Blind: UK” starts streaming Aug. 19 on Netflix.
The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project
You love the drama and tea of the Kardashian family, but what about a Kardashian and her closest friends?
“The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project” centers on, you may have guessed from the name, Khloé Kardashian. But, instead of following the shenanigans and Khloé and her family, this reality show follows Khloé and her closest friends, and the drama that unfolds in that particular group. What is it really like being part of a friend group with a reality star? We’ll find out.
It starts streaming on Hulu on Aug. 21.
The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE
Earlier this summer, fans of “The Vampire Lestat” were treated to a live performance from Sam Reid, in character, at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City. Now, fans who couldn’t get themselves there can see it too.
This season of the series follows a now-rockstar Lestat (Reid) on a multi-city tour while he’s haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past. As his band’s popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat’s influence. So, you know, be warned as you’re watching that you may fall under his spell.
“The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE” features original songs from series composer Daniel Hart, and starts streaming Aug. 23 on AMC+.
The Dynasty: UConn Huskies
For those of you looking more for sports shows to watch this week, you’ll want to head over to Apple TV.
“The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” is a three-part documentary series that chronicles the rise of the most dominant program in college basketball history. It features exclusive interviews with the 2025 National Championship team, as well as several “legendary voices” spanning UConn basketball’s history, and never-before-seen archival footage.
You can start watching it on Apple TV on Aug. 21.