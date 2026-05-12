What Time Is ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ on Disney+?

It’s time for Marvel Television’s next Special Presentation, and be warned, this one is going to be bloody.

But really, what else would you expect for a special focused on The Punisher. Premiering on Tuesday, “The Punisher: One Last Kill” brings fans back into the life and mind of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), aka The Punisher. When last we saw him, he was breaking out of one of Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) cages in “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Bernthal not only stars in this special, but co-wrote it with Reinaldo Marcus Green. “One Last Kill” marks the second streaming special co-written by Bernthal that fans get in as many weeks, after a surprise prequel episode of “The Bear” hit Hulu last week.

“I never thought I would find something that moves me, and that I get so much joy out of, the way that acting did when I first started,” he told TheWrap. “And, yeah, for the last few years, writing has really done that for me, and I love it.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Marvel special presentation.

What time does the special come out?

Following the schedule of “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 — it was even included on their official schedule — “The Punisher: One Last Kill” will hit Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT on May 12.

Does that mean it takes place after the events of “Born Again” Season 2?

No. According to Dario Scardapane, who was a producer and writer on Netflix’s original “The Punisher” series, and is also the showrunner of “Daredevil: Born Again,” this special takes place a bit earlier.

“I think this tells the story of what happened next after ‘Punisher’ and before and during the events of [‘Born Again’] Season 2,” he told Variety.

What is this special about then?

No spoilers, but the broad synopsis reads: “As Frank Castle searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.”

Is “One Last Kill” meant to set up “Spider-Man: Brand New Day?”

Given the fact that Bernthal returns as Frank Castle in the next “Spider-Man” film, it makes sense to wonder this. Unfortunately, there’s no way to know for sure until it comes out. But, considering Marvel’s previous television specials have mostly been standalone stories, our bet is that the same will be true for “One Last Kill.”

But who knows!