Crunchyroll Reveals Trio of Movie Release Dates at First CinemaCon Appearance

Premieres are set for “Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle,” “Blue Lock the Movie – Episode Nagi” and “Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom”

Blue Lock Movie
Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is on a roll.

Sony’s anime imprint, which has a dedicated (and very popular) streaming service, made an appearance at CinemaCon for the first time on Tuesday. While there, the company announced the acquisition and select theatrical dates for three new films — “Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle,” “Blue Lock the Movie – Episode Nagi” and “Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom.”

Those in attendance were also treated to the first 10 minutes of the upcoming Crunchyroll film, “Spy x Family Code: White,” which opens in North American theaters on April 19.

Based on the beloved volleyball series, “Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle” will hit North American theaters beginning on May 31. The film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles or dubbed in English. Crunchyroll will be releasing it in additional markets as well, including Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland, Argentina, Brazil, Central America, Mexico and the Netherlands throughout May and June.

Since opening in Japan in February, it has earned over 8.5 billion yen (roughly $57 million USD), making it the highest-grossing movie of the Japanese box office of the year (so far).  

Crunchyroll also announced that the soccer anime film “Blue Lock the Movie – Episode Nagi” has been acquired for North American and select international markets. It will hit theaters in North America beginning on June 28, in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. International dates will be announced later. The first season of “Blue Lock” is now available on Crunchyroll.

The streamer also announced that they had secured the North American and select international theatrical rights for the video game fantasy film “Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom.” Specific dates have yet to be announced, though all four seasons of “Overlord” are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

CinemaCon 2024 runs through April 11 in Las Vegas.

