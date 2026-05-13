4 New MLS Shows Tied to 2026 FIFA World Cup to Air This Summer

Major League Soccer is getting into the spirit of the 2026 FIFA World Cup a month early with four new series celebrating the sport.

“Cup Dreams,” “Cup Reflections,” “National Anthems” and “Breakaway” will soon air in varying capacities across Amazon, Apple TV, Fox and Tubi, with additional content made for TikTok, X, Instagram and YouTube still to come. Other streaming distribution partners and timings will be announced at a later date.

The longform titles are designed to “showcase player and club storytelling” in order for fans to get to know the athletes as both “participants and community ambassadors,” per the MLS. Meanwhile, the shortform content will be more tournament-specific, highlighting key moments from the summer matches.

“Cup Dreams” will air first on Amazon devices starting on Thursday; 11-episode docuseries “Cup Reflections” will then air on Apple TV, Alexa/Fire TV, Prime Video, Tubi, Fox and MLS-owned channels; 9-episode “National Anthems” will follow suit on the same platforms; with “Breakaway” eventually going even further behind the scenes as well.

“The FIFA World Cup is a massive opportunity for MLS to share the stories that make us the fastest growing league in the world,” said Seth Bacon, EVP of Media for MLS. “We’re not just creating content, we’re showcasing the players, their communities and the powerful journeys that connect fans to the beautiful game. Our fans will get closer than ever to the stories behind the League and the people shaping its future.”

This is all in addition to the dozen-plus documentaries Major League Soccer will be participating in this year, which the MLS further touted as “one of the most historic soccer years in North America.” The 23rd FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico next month — the first time three nations have split the duties — with the total number of teams increasing from 32 to 48.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs June 11 through July 19.