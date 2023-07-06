The North Road Company celebrated its first year by bringing on long-standing television executive David Nevins as the new CEO. Nevins, previously the CEO of Paramount Premium Group and chief creative officer of Paramount+ Scripted Series, will help run Peter Chernin’s production house. Speaking to TheWrap for the occasion, Nevins briefly discussed the challenges and goals related to this new position.

Nevins has a long resume going back at least to NBC’s must-see TV days, which meant developing and nurturing both buzzy and zeitgeist-defining hits like “E.R.” and low-rated critical darlings like “Homicide: Life on the Streets.” When asked about the challenges of both creating big hits and nurturing lower-rated gems, Nevins argued that even amid a more challenging marketplace, quality will out.

“You got to be good,” Nevins told TheWrap. “As challenged as business models are, the audience is there, the appetite is there. If you produce excellence, it’s still likely to get recognized.”

As far as the notion of shows that earn strong reviews and solid buzz that take a while to become mainstream hits, think “The X-Files” in the 1990s or “24” (which Nevins produced while running Imagine TV) in the 2000s, Nevins argued that such a thing is still possible.

‘It’s more challenging than a few years ago,” Nevins declared. “You still see shows like ‘The Bear’ emerge from a lower-profile season one to a breakout season two.” Hulu’s “The Bear,” scored premiere ratings 70% above the first season premiere in terms of households watching in the first four days of availability.

He also argued that “Yellowjackets” evolved from online fandom and press fandom in season one to a more mainstream hit in season two. “Smart writers writing about your show helps more people find it,” he stated. Likewise, Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” second season premiere was up 40% compared to its first season finale.

When asked what he wanted to accomplish in his time at North Road, Nevins didn’t mince words.

“I want to be the most successful privately backed independent company in the entertainment industry. No lack of ambition.”