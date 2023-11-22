Denzel Washington and Tom Brady recreated a fan-favorite scene from Disney’s “Remember the Titans” after the actor brought the script from the 2001 movie to this week’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go” podcast.

In the scene, the actor’s character, Coach Herman Boone, intimidates the hell of out of a high school football player named Petey Jones, as played by “Scrubs” star Donald Faison.

The retired quarterback took the Faison role as he grew increasingly less sure about his feelings for football in the clip.

“Put your hand down,” Washington says. “First you smile, then you think. You think football is fun.”

“Uh, yes. Yes sir. No sir, it was fun,” Brady responds.

“Not anymore is it? Make up your mind, since you’re thinking. Is it fun? No? Absolutely not? … All right, zero fun. Listen up, I am Coach Washington and we’re about to have some fun.”

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to the entire podcast here. Watch the clip below.

“Remember the Titans,” which was set in 1971, is based on the true story of coach Herman Boone, who tried to integrate a football team in Alexandria, Virginia. Boaz Yakin directed the sports drama, which was coproduced by Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The cast included Will Patton, Ryan Hurst, Wood Harris, Kip Purdue and a 20-year-old Ryan Gosling.

Former New England Patriots star Brady played for 23 seasons and made it to 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them. Post-Patriots, he signed on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years before announcing he was retiring in February.

He has appeared as himself in a number of shows and movies, including “Entourage,” “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons.”

He also played himself in this year’s “80 for Brady” comedy, which starred Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as diehard Patriots fans who get to attend Super Bowl LI and meet their idol. Brady coproduced the film, which is based on a true story.