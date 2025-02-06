Derek Hoffman Named Lucasfilm’s New Vice President of Development

Derek Hoffman has been named as Lucasfilm’s new vice president of development, TheWrap has learned.

Hoffman will oversee development of live-action projects.

He replaces former longtime development exec Rayne Roberts, who left the company at the end of last year. Roberts co-developed “The Acolyte” with Leslye Headland, where she was credited as a producer. “The Acolyte” received heavy fan backlash and was not renewed for a second season.

According to Hoffman’s bio on Lucasfilm:

Since attending Indiana University, Derek Hoffman has worked in the film, video game and comic book industry for the last 24 years. Getting his start with The Donners’ Company as a runner, he quickly moved into an assistant role for director Richard Donner and then to associate producer on the feature film “Timeline” and co-producer on “16 Blocks.” Derek next became a development executive and later vice president for the company where he worked on each film in the “X-Men” franchise, including as associate producer on “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Derek ultimately spearheaded the franchise’s move into television serving as co-executive producer on the FX series “Legion” and as executive producer on Fox’s “The Gifted.”

A rep for Lucasfilm did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In terms of live-action, Lucasfilm has several “Star Wars” films in their development pipeline. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is attached to direct a “New Jedi Order” movie, while James Mangold is attached to direct a “Dawn of the Jedi” film. Additionally, director Shawn Levy is developing a standalone “Star Wars” movie, with Ryan Gosling circling the project to star.