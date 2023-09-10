Disney Releasing Genuinely Insane Blu-ray Box Set Featuring 100 Animated Films This Fall

Disney just announced the release of the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, featuring 100 animated films from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar. It’s packaged together as a three-volume set that unfolds into your own storybook.

The set is festooned with original poster designs and comes with digital codes for every movie, alongside a lithograph from Disney’s upcoming feature “Wish,” a certificate of authenticity and crystal Mickey Mouse ears engraved with the “Disney 100” logo. The limited-edition collection will be available on Nov. 14, with pre-orders beginning on Walmart.com on Sept. 18. It has a retail price of $1,500.

What’s fascinating about the set is that it includes a wide array of classic Walt Disney Animation Studios features, along with beloved Pixar favorites and a smattering of films (many of them direct-to-video sequels to earlier masterworks) created by the since-shuttered DisneyToon Studios. That includes “Tinker Bell,” “Return to Neverland,” “The Jungle Book 2″ and both “Planes” and its sequel.

There are also Disney animated features produced outside any of its animated studios, including Henry Selick’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and his live-action/animation hybrid “James and the Giant Peach,” as well as Tim Burton’s sorely underrated “Frankenweenie.” And that’s what makes the set so lovely – it’s a varied survey of the company’s animated output, from all of its different studios and partnerships. It’s also great if you hadn’t picked up physical copies of some of the recent animated fare that went direct (or nearly direct) to Disney+, like Pixar’s “Soul,” “Luca” and “Turning Red” or Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Strange World.”

If you want to know every title included in this magical collection, here you go:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

6. Saludos Amigos (1943)

7. The Three Caballeros (1945)

8. Make Mine Music (1946)

9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

10. Melody Time (1948)

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

12. Cinderella (1950)

13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

14. Peter Pan (1953)

15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)

19. The Jungle Book (1967)

20. The Aristocats (1970)

21. Robin Hood (1973)

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

23. The Rescuers (1977)

24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

27. Oliver & Company (1988)

28. The Little Mermaid (1989)

29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

31. Aladdin (1992)

32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

33. The Lion King (1994)

34. A Goofy Movie (1995)

35. Pocahontas (1995)

36. Toy Story (1995)

37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

39. Hercules (1997)

40. Mulan (1998)

41. A Bug’s Life (1998)

42. Tarzan (1999)

43. Toy Story 2 (1999)

44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)

45. The Tigger Movie (2000)

46. Dinosaur (2000)

47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

50. Return to Never Land (2002)

51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

52. Treasure Planet (2002)

53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

55. Finding Nemo (2003)

56. Brother Bear (2003)

57. Home on the Range (2004)

58. The Incredibles (2004)

59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

60. Chicken Little (2005)

61. Cars (2006)

62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

63. Ratatouille (2007)

64. Wall•E (2008)

65. Tinker Bell (2008)

66. Bolt (2008)

67. Up (2009)

68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

69. Toy Story 3 (2010)

70. Tangled (2010)

71. Cars 2 (2011)

72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

73. Brave (2012)

74. Frankenweenie (2012)

75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

76. Monsters University (2013)

77. Planes (2013)

78. Frozen (2013)

79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

80. Big Hero 6 (2014)

81. Inside Out (2015)

82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

83. Zootopia (2016)

84. Finding Dory (2016)

85. Moana (2016)

86. Cars 3 (2017)

87. Coco (2017)

88. Incredibles 2 (2018)

89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

90. Toy Story 4 (2019)

91. Frozen 2 (2019)

92. Onward (2020)

93. Soul (2020)

94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

95. Luca (2021)

96. Encanto (2021)

97. Turning Red (2022)

98. Lightyear (2022)

99. Strange World (2022)

100. Elemental (2023)