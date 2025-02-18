AI Company Metaphysic Acquired by Visual Effects and Animation Studio DNEG

Metaphysic, the generative AI startup that helped digitally de-age Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Robert Zemeckis’ “Here” (in real time, no less), has been acquired by DNEG Group’s AI company Brahma. The price of the transaction was not disclosed.

DNEG Group is the privately held parent company of VFX and animation studio DNEG (formerly known as Double Negative). The studio is currently nominated for a visual effects Oscar for their work on “Dune: Part Two,” and won a BAFTA over the weekend for their work on the movie. Prime Focus, who developed Clear’s “impressive, purpose-built AI platform empowering rapid in-house AI development” (according to the official release) and Ziva, “technology for the creation of digital human and character simulations,” are also part of the DNEG Group umbrella.

Metaphysic’s AI neural performance toolset was honored at the Visual Effects Society Awards last week with the prestigious Emerging Technology Award.

Brahma launched last year following a $200 million investment in DNEG Group by Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group. According to the announcement, UASG and DNEG Group intend to invest a further $25 million into Brahma. Per the agreement, Metaphysic’s existing investors, including Liberty Global, S32, TO Ventures and 8VC will become shareholders in Brahma. The valuation of Brahma following the transaction is US$1.43 billion.

Metaphysic had a banner year in visual effects in 2024. It brought fairly groundbreaking work to Robert Zemeckis’ drama “Here,” allowing the performers to see younger or older versions of themselves while filming. ““It was great to see it because the actors were able to immediately adjust their performance based on seeing what they looked like at whatever age we were shooting – whether we’re shooting them at 85 or 18, they were able to see what they needed to do to make the illusion work,” Zemeckis explained to TheWrap last November.

It also helped to resurrect a pair of deceased actors in supporting roles of sci-fi blockbusters, bringing Richard Carter, who played the Bullet Farmer in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” to “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” via actor Lee Perry. And Ian Holm, who appeared in 1979’s “Alien,” returned to a fairly meaty role in “Alien: Romulus” (visual effects that were further refined for the movie’s home video release).

Metaphysic CEO Thomas Graham is serving as President of Brahma. Upon integration of Metaphysic with Brahma’s technology and team, Graham will transition to become CEO of Brahma.

“With Brahma, we are taking DNEG’s multiple Academy AwardⓇ-winning visual effects and animation toolsets and marrying them with the incredible power of generative AI to create a suite of AI content products, including what we believe will be the industry’s leading photorealistic AI video creator,” said Prabhu Narasimhan, Executive Chairman, Brahma, in an official statement. “I am excited to take Brahma from a niche user base focused on high-end movie and TV production to enterprise and content creators across every industry. If you have the imagination and a story to tell, we have the tools to bring your story to life faster, cheaper, and better.”

“Brahma offers every business a strategy for generative AI content creation, from owning their data to delivering amazing, user-customized AI content across video, image, and audio,” said Graham, CEO of Metaphysic and President of Brahma, in a statement. “By bringing together the incredible teams at Brahma and Metaphysic, we can deliver an operating system for generative AI content that starts with securing your IP and ends with new revenue streams built on a suite of products that deliver Hollywood-quality content and experiences at unprecedented scale.”