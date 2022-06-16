DNEG Namit Malhotra

Courtesy of DNEG

DNEG CEO on Killing SPAC Deal Amid Volatile Markets: ‘Why Would We Put Ourselves in Any Harm’s Way?’

by | June 16, 2022 @ 2:36 PM

”Nobody’s venturing out, because nobody knows what tomorrow will be in the investor world. So everybody’s cautious,“ Namit Malhotra tells TheWrap

DNEG turned some heads Thursday when it called off a $1.7 billion deal with an SPAC that would’ve taken the VFX giant public. But CEO Namit Malhotra says he’s not alone in recognizing that with the incredible volatility in the marketplace, taking such a step today just wouldn’t make sense.

“Why would we put ourselves in any harm’s way?… Our business couldn’t be better,” Malhotra told TheWrap Thursday. “Whether you’re an entertainment company or technology company, you’re gonna have to deal with the volatility of the capital market, and I think the writing’s on the wall. Because right now, there are no IPOs or SPACs or financing happening. Nobody’s venturing out, because nobody knows what tomorrow will be in the investor world. Everybody’s cautious.”

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

