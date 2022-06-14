Imagine Entertainment Sale Update

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment has yet to make substantial progress on a sale. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Imagine Entertainment’s $700 Million Deal With Centricus Hits a Wall (Exclusive)

by | June 14, 2022 @ 5:37 PM

The deal to buy Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s storied company has been in limbo for months

Amid a severe downturn on Wall Street and downward pressure on valuations, a $700 million deal for Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment to sell to a British investment firm has slowed to a halt, TheWrap has learned.

London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management Ltd. was in negotiations to acquire a majority ownership stake in a deal that would value the production banner at anywhere between $600 million and $800 million, The Wall Street Journal reported in January. But despite a flurry of merger and acquisition activity throughout the media sector in recent years, talks between the two companies have cooled, according to an individual with knowledge of the firm.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter.

