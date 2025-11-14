Trump Deflects Epstein Heat by Calling for Investigation Into Bill Clinton, Larry Summers’ Ties to Late Sex Offender

President Donald Trump is attempting to deflect his alleged ties to late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by launching an investigation into his former friend’s relationships with other high-profile figures.

“Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him,” he wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island,’” Trump continued. “Stay tuned!!!”

The update comes two days after the House Oversight Committee released alleged emails between Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff that suggested Trump knew “about the girls.”

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in response on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trump himself added: “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

This all comes after a lengthy news cycle wherein the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to move past his connection to the late financier. Many Americans and politicians alike have demanded the release of the “Epstein files,” government documents that would supposedly expose more of Epstein’s transgressions and allies. For his part, Trump has since launched a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal for reporting on his ties to the late sex offender.