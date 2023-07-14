Mo Abudu

Media Mogul Mo Abudu Says Entertainment Should Look to ‘Afrofuturism': ‘Be a Little Bit Less Risk-Averse’

July 14, 2023

Office With a View: The founder and CEO of Nigerian conglomerate EbonyLife Media says stories of slavery’s legacy ”are not the only thing that defines who we are“

Mo Abudu, founder and CEO of Nigeria- and London-based EbonyLife Media thinks its about time Africans started speaking for themselves, in Hollywood and around the world.

“I’m sick and tired of having my story told by some stranger,” she told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View.

