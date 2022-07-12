elon musk twitter

3 Possible Outcomes From Twitter Suing Elon Musk | Analysis

by | July 12, 2022 @ 6:58 AM

The social media company may have a stronger legal case, but Musk could make a deal and still win, legal experts tell TheWrap

Things are about to get ugly between Elon Musk and Twitter as the two sides enter a legal battle over the tech mogul walking away from the $44 billion acquisition deal made earlier this year. Though multiple legal experts told TheWrap they believe Twitter has the stronger case so far, they’re not counting the Tesla founder out.

Musk’s arguments don’t offer enough for him to back out of the merger agreement, legal experts said. His claim that there are issues over the platform’s fake accounts and bots will likely get further scrutinized, and the process may reveal who was actually right about the number of bots roaming Twitter. But what seems lost in the debate is that the future of Twitter remains more uncertain than ever, with the dispute possibly dragging out over several years.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

