Emily Hampshire Joins Vince Vaughn in ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ | Exclusive

TheWrap can exclusively reveal that Emily Hampshire is joining “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice,” the high-concept action movie from writer/director BenDavid Grabinski.

She will star alongside the already-announced Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González, Jimmy Tatro and Keith David.

The movie is a buddy action-comedy set in the criminal underworld; Hampshire will play a crooked cop.

The actress is perhaps best known from her work on “Schitt’s Creek,” the critically acclaimed comedy that ran for 80 episodes between 2015 and 2020. Hampshire has also appeared in David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis” and, earlier this year, “Humane” for David’s daughter Caitlin Cronenberg. She also starred in the “12 Monkeys” television series and the British supernatural series “The Rig” for Prime Video.

Principal photography on “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” started in Winnipeg earlier this month. The movie is produced by Andrew Lazar for 20th Century Studios, with Larry Fong (“Super 8,” “300,” “Kong: Skull Island”) serving as cinematographer.

Grabinski last developed and co-wrote “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” an anime that reunited the cast from “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” for an all-new take on the beloved comic book series. He also wrote and directed indie feature “Happily” and rebooted “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” for Nickelodeon.