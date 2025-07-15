Emmy Nominations Reactions: Jenny Slate Is ‘Blinking in the Sunlight,’ Alan Cumming Delighted to Prove ‘The Traitors’ Love Wasn’t a ‘Fluke’

This year’s nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards are feeling gratitude, bliss and spreading the love for their projects — including Jenny Slate, who is “blinking in the sun” after earning her first Emmy for “Dying for Sex.”

“Even just getting this role to play, even just getting to do one scene with Michelle [Williams], that was enough of a gigantic treasure,” Slate told TheWrap on Tuesday morning. “For me, this experience has been one beautiful event after another, and it’s really left me just blinking in the sunlight here. I’m so grateful. I was incredibly happy … I felt sort of like a kid.”

Slate also applauded her “Dying for Sex” collaborators who scored nominations, including Williams, Rob Delaney and creators Kim Rosenstock and Liz Meriwether, saying there’s a “beautiful ray of goodness shining into life today.”

“I saw how hard Michelle worked, how much she cares, how she keeps it all feather light — she works with such intensity, but also goofiness and grace,” Slate said. “It just made me feel so good to see her be recognized in this way, and I didn’t have any doubt that she would be.”

Likewise, Alan Cumming, who was nominated for the second year in a row for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for “The Traitors,” was delighted to prove that love for the Peacock series last year wasn’t a fluke.

“I’m so happy to be nominated again to prove it wasn’t a fluke last year! But also because I genuinely feel the show is getting better and it’s so great to be honored in this way for something I so love doing and with a bunch of people who work so hard and really care about the quality of their work,” Cumming wrote. “And I get to swan around in crazy outfits in my beloved Scotland. What could be better?”

And Kathy Bates, who became the oldest nominee for best actress in a drama series at 77 years old for her performance in CBS’ “Matlock,” poured out love for creator and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, who made her feel seen.

“And darling Jennie – thank you for seeing those of us who feel unseen, for not abandoning me, and for trusting me with Matty’s complex story,” Bates wrote in her statement “This nomination really belongs to you…what a joy it has been for all of us to pour our hearts into bringing your Matlock to life.”

For “The White Lotus” star Jason Isaacs, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, his nomination follows the same trajectory as his “tortured” character in the HBO series.

“This is a bunch of cherries on the icing on the cake that was the gift of playing such a tortured and lonely human for the brilliant Mike White,” Isaacs said in a statement. “Tim went on a journey that started in pure selfishness and ended in humility and bliss. I might have just done the same with today’s nomination – to be chosen by my peers to be listed alongside actors I admire so much feels surreal.”

Here are more responses from nominees for the 77th Emmy awards.

Noah Wyle, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “The Pitt”

“I’m overjoyed that the nominations were spread across all the different departments as it reflects our collective effort. A heartfelt congrats to all my fellow nominees. I’m humbled and grateful.”

Bella Ramsey, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “The Last of Us”

“I’m very grateful to have been recognised for my work on The Last of Us Season Two, alongside Pedro, Kaitlyn, Catherine, Jeffrey, Joe, and many of our incredible crafts team members – these nominations are for every member of crew who worked so tirelessly to create the perfect environment for our performances to flourish.”

Catherine O’Hara, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “The Studio”

“I am thrilled for all the lovely people on the show and honored to be in their company. And I’m so happy Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese are finally getting some much deserved attention thanks to ‘The Studio!’”

Kathryn Hahn, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “The Studio”

“I am beyond tickled to be nominated for this role in The Studio, with these humans. Seth and Evan, thank you for seeing me for the soulless art-killer that I’ve always been. And thank you to the hair and makeup and wardrobe and nails of Maya Mason for doing half the work for me. This has been a total joy and I’m so proud to be one of the gazillion recognitions. The company I’m in, in this show and in this category, are my heroes. And also, I must shout out my beautiful coven on ‘Agatha All Along’ – so proud of our work. I’m currently in Dublin raising a 2nd pint and literally looking at a rainbow. Wow thank you!!!!!!!!”

Janelle James, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

“Playing the one and only Ava Coleman is a dream, and I’m honored to be nominated. Congrats to the whole Abbott Elementary fam, I wouldn’t want to back that a** up with anyone else.”

Julianne Nicholson, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Paradise” and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Hacks”

“I am truly honored to be nominated for both of these wonderful shows. The chance to play such polar opposite characters was a total thrill. Congratulations to all the nominees this morning and especially my castmates on ‘Paradise’ and Hacks.’”

Ruth Negga, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, “Presumed Innocent”

“I feel thrilled – it truly takes a village and I have such thanks to the incredible hard work cast and crew on ‘Presumed Innocent.’ I feel gratitude to be nominated for an Emmy, and in this category with such incredibly talented artists.”

Dave Franco, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Studio”

“Thank you so much to the Television Academy, Point Grey, and everyone at Apple. It feels strangely fitting that my first nomination is for playing myself while inebriated on alcohol, weed, cocaine and mushrooms.”

John Turturro, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, “Severance”

“I am honored to be invited to the party especially because my castmates Britt, Zach, Tramell, and Adam were acknowledged along with our show’s fearless leaders, Ben and Dan.”

Robby Hoffman, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, “Hacks“

“This is really something else for a kid like me.”

Rob Delaney, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, “Dying for Sex”

“Beyond honored to be a part of such a brilliant show and to have it recognized by our peers. All credit to Kim Rosenstock and Liz Meriwether for their magnificent scripts that brought Molly and Nikki’s story to life. Working on such rich material with this exceptional cast, including Michelle, Jenny, Jay, Esco, Sissy was a dream come true.”

John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, Outstanding Drama Series, “The Pitt”

“We are honored and overjoyed to be nominated by our peers for ‘The Pitt.’ It’s truly a labor of love and couldn’t happen without the extraordinary work of many talented collaborators. Our fantastic Los Angeles based team consists of over three hundred and fifty crew, cast, writers, directors, producers and local artisans. We are delighted and humbled to be nominated with our outstanding fellow nominees.”

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Outstanding Comedy Series, “The Studio”

“What the heck?!! We never thought this would happen. What do we even say? Uh… thanks to our parents, our agents, our publicists, our preschool teachers, our managers, The Television Academy, our assistants, and Apple? Or do you only say that stuff if you win? Oh no! We’re already blowing it. Um… no comment!”

Craig Mazin, Outstanding Drama Series, “The Last of Us”

“We are truly honored by the Academy’s recognition of our cast, crew and show. We all strive to meet the highest expectations of our peers, and we’re grateful to them for this incredible show of support.”

Neil Druckmann, Outstanding Drama Series, “The Last of Us”

“On behalf of the entire development team at Naughty Dog, thank you to the Academy, and a huge congrats to the entire cast & crew of The Last of Us Season 2 on their Emmy nominations! To see story of The Last of Us Part II celebrated and find new life and new fans has been a thrill for our studio.”

Lauren LeFranc, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, “The Penguin”

“It is an honor to see our show recognized by the Television Academy in such a tremendous way. 24 nominations for ‘The Penguin’ is astonishing. I am endlessly grateful for HBO Max’s support, and beyond thrilled for Colin, Cristin, and Deirdre, whose work on ‘The Penguin’ is nothing short of astounding. It has been a genuine pleasure making eight episodes with the kindest, most talented, and fiercely passionate cast and crew, and I look forward to trading in our heated vests and winter coats for something a touch classier, and ideally with fewer layers. One last hurrah. “We did it, Ma.”

Kim Rosenstock and Liz Meriwether, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, “Dying For Sex”

“We are so grateful to the Television Academy for the nineEmmy nominations for ‘Dying for Sex!’ We’re indebted to our entire cast led by the miraculous Michelle Williams and we couldn’t be prouder of her nomination along with the nominations for the great Jenny Slate and inimitable Rob Delaney who threw themselves wholeheartedly into telling this story. And endless gratitude goes out to our writers, casting team, our talented, hardworking NY crew and our brilliant director, Shannon Murphy. We share these nominations with our partners: Katherine Pope, FX, Wondery, and our studio, 20th Television, which has been a creative home for both of us for over 15 years.

We couldn’t have made this show without the support and trust of Nikki Boyer whose dedication to telling her best friend’s story is nothing short of heroic. And of course, any recognition of this show honors the memory of Molly Kochan, who bravely documented her experience with unflinching honesty in order to shine a light on what it feels like to live, love and dom with metastatic breast cancer.”

Jessica Lee Gagné, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, “Severance” – first woman to be nominated in both categories

“I am currently crying at the Hardware store. Thank you so much to the TV Academy for these two nominations. I am so happy for my Severance family for all of the nominations they got this morning and beyond grateful to Apple, Ben, Dan, Mark, and everyone involved. Being acknowledged for my work both as a cinematographer and director is all the more meaningful.”

Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates”

“I am thrilled that ‘Finding Your Roots’ was nominated for an Emmy Award. It is deeply gratifying to continue to get recognition for this show after so many years and we’re grateful to our guests for allowing us to tell their stories. In these uncertain times, it is important to remind our fellow Americans that one of the things that makes our country truly great is our history of openness to immigration; and at the level of the genome, we are all 99% the same, despite the forces that try to divide us.”

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, “Agatha All Along”

“We are so grateful to have been invited down this road by Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige and Marvel Television and to have worked with their extraordinary team on Agatha All Along. We are honored to be recognized by the television academy and thrilled to meet our fellow nominees who are all heroes of ours.”

More to come …