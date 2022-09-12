A lot of firsts could happen at this year’s Emmy Awards, including the first non-English series to win Best Drama, if “Squid Game” takes the top prize of the evening.

The Creative Arts Emmys, including Guest Stars and technical categories, have already been handed out, but here’s when and where to watch all the TV actors, writers, and directors collect their trophies during the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

What Time Do the 2022 Emmys Start?

The awards show airs live 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. EDT/5:00 – 8 p.m. PDT on NBC on Monday, Sept. 12.

Where Are the 2022 Emmys Streaming?

The Emmys will stream live on Peacock from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. EDT/5:00 – 8 p.m. PDT

Who Is Hosting the 2022 Emmys?

Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” is hosting the ceremony after Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 2021 Emmys.

Where Are the Emmys Being Held?

The show is taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Who Is Scheduled to Present at the 2022 Emmys?

“9-1-1” star Angela Bassett, “SVU” lead Mariska Hargitay and “Scandal” alum Kerry Washington will present, as well as nominees Jean Smart of “Hacks,” Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Games,” and Selena Gomez of “Only Murders in the Building.” Here is the full list of presenters announced so far:

Will Arnett (“Murderville”)

Angela Bassett (“9-1-1”; “American Horror Story”)

Vanessa Bayer (“I Love That for You”)

Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”)

Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”, “West Side Story”)

Taye Diggs (“All American”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”)

Seth Meyers (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”)

Amy Poehler (“Lucy and Desi” director)

Molly Shannon (“I Love That for You”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kerry Washington (“Scandal”)

Natalie Zea (“La Brea”, “Justified”)

Who Is Nominated?

HBO’s “Succession” leads with 25 nominations in total, while “The White Lotus” (also on HBO) and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” scored 20 nominations each. Other nominees include Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) and Jason Bateman (“Ozark”).

Check out the full list of nominees here.