The weekend before Halloween is set to be a good one for the box office with the debut of Universal/Blumhouse’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” a horror film based on the indie video game series that has blown by exhibitors’ expectations for ticket presales despite its day-and-date release on Peacock.

Independent projections for “Five Nights at Freddy’s” are predicting an opening weekend of at least $50 million. But theater owners who spoke with TheWrap say there’s huge upside for the film and the potential for a launch as high as $80 million.

Those optimistic predictions should be taken with a lot of salt — exhibitors were predicting $100 million-plus figures for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” that the still successful concert film didn’t reach — but the consensus within the industry is that “Five Nights” has a good shot of beating the $49.4