Universal Pictures’ “Five Nights at Freddy’s” has taken the video game franchise of the same name to new heights, as the film broke records with the largest first-day opening at the box office for a film with a simultaneous streaming release. Not only that, the supernatural horror film gave Peacock its biggest opening to date and surpassed “Halloween” to become Blumhouse’s best opening of all time.

The film stars Josh Hutcherson as a security guard tasked with the night shift at an abandoned family entertainment center who quickly discovers the resident animatronics come to life, driven by murderous intent. While it received decisively negative reviews from critics, audience reception was more favorable, particularly exciting the franchise’s dedicated fanbase.