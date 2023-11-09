‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Scares Away the Streaming Competition | Chart

Universal’s hit video game adaptation took a 76% dive in its second weekend at the box office, but it held strong on streaming

Whip Media
Five Nights at Freddy's
"Five Nights at Freddy's" (Credit: Universal/Blumhouse)

Universal Pictures’ “Five Nights at Freddy’s” has taken the video game franchise of the same name to new heights, as the film broke records with the largest first-day opening at the box office for a film with a simultaneous streaming release. Not only that, the supernatural horror film gave Peacock its biggest opening to date and surpassed “Halloween” to become Blumhouse’s best opening of all time. 

The film stars Josh Hutcherson as a security guard tasked with the night shift at an abandoned family entertainment center who quickly discovers the resident animatronics come to life, driven by murderous intent. While it received decisively negative reviews from critics, audience reception was more favorable, particularly exciting the franchise’s dedicated fanbase. 

Whip Media

Nick Lorenzo

Nick Lorenzo is a client solutions specialist at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Whip Media, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO partners, visit the Data and Analysis hub.

