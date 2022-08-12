Full Mint Films Web 3 Hollywood

Full Mint Films wants to find new ways to merge entertainment and Web3. (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3

by | August 12, 2022 @ 10:04 AM

The media industry is on the hunt for new ways to connect with audiences and monetize content

Stock prices for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are all down on the year as Wall Street refuses to reward an array of different entertainment media strategies. As Hollywood desperately searches for the next lucrative (and necessary) growth engine amid a time of tumultuous uncertainty, Full Mint Films has become a microcosm for the growing convergence between Web3 and the entertainment industry.

With the recent emphasis on NFTs (nonfungible tokens), the hopes for a decentralized internet free from powerful technology companies (Web3), and a user-centric model, the media business has taken note of emerging opportunities. It’s true that NFT sales have fallen upwards of 90% from a September peak, per the Wall Street Journal, and there’s skepticism surrounding the fad’s sustainability overall, particularly as the cryptocurrency market continues to plunge. But while some view the Web3 and NFT space as a bear market, others see opportunity to build something new in entertainment.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday’s Highly Competitive Primetime Ratings Battle

Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

Will Hollywood’s $21 Billion Cash Hoard Be Enough to Save Studios? | Analysis

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spin-Off, 3 More Series Shake Up Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Primetime Tuesday Ratings With First Live Show of the Season

Why Is Hollywood Supporting ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Republican John Thune’s Reelection Campaign?

Is Disney CEO Bob Chapek Finally Catching a Break? Wall Street Thinks So
ABC Bachelorette TV Ratings

‘The Bachelorette’ Gets Monday’s Primetime Ratings Rose for ABC
Alex Jones

Alex Jones Damages Send a Message to Conspiracy Theorists, But Won’t Impact Disinformation, Experts Say

Cox’s $525 Million Acquisition of Axios Raises Concerns for Independent Media | Analysis