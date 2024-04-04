No, Chef! FX Issues Takedown Order for ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Clip Pirated From Disney Shareholder Meeting

The network says the sneak peek was “captured and shared publicly without permission”

Jeremy Allen White (left) and Ayo Edebiri in "The Bear." (Chuck Hodes/FX)

FX has sent out takedown notices to websites that posted an “unauthorized” clip from “The Bear” Season 3 that was shared during Disney’s shareholder meeting Wednesday morning.

“Today during The Walt Disney Company’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, a clip from the upcoming third season of FX’s ‘The Bear’ was shown as part of the presentation,” FX wrote in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “The clip was subsequently captured and shared publicly without permission.”

The clip featured Jeremy Allen White’s chef Carmy preparing for the restaurant’s opening, stressed as ever. Following the meeting, which also shared a first look at “Inside Out 2,” the clip of the upcoming installment was posted across social media and various media outlets.

“This clip is not authorized for use beyond the shareholder meeting and we request that you and/or your outlet do not post or share it in any manner,” the FX statement continued. “If it has already been posted, we request that it be removed immediately.”

“The Bear” was renewed for a third season in November 2023, with the new installment set to air in June of this year. The new season will be available on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Immediately following production on Season 3, which saw star Ayo Edebiri making her directorial debut, the comedy was quietly renewed for a fourth installment, which kicked off filming shortly after.

The FX comedy is fresh off a buzzy awards season, where it nearly swept most of its comedy categories, including earning Golden Globes for best comedy series and actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, as well as Emmys for best comedy series, White, Edebiri and a supporting actor award for Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“The Bear” Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.

