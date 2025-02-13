11 Best Movies to Watch With Your Galentines

Don’t have a Valentine this year? It’s time to gather your girlfriends and host a Galentine’s Day get together.

This February it is even more important to celebrate female friendships. The concept of the holiday was first coined in a 2010 “Parks and Recreation” episode. No Galentine’s celebration is complete without a feel-good movie to complement your wine and cheese spread. Whether you are in the mood for a raunchy comedy or a rom-com, we have a full list of films to lighten the mood this Galentine’s and where to stream them all.

Keep reading for our recommendations for your Galentine’s Day movie night.

Cast of “Bridesmaids” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Bridesmaids The groundbreaking 2011 Kristin Wiig-led comedy is sure to give you and your girlfriends a much needed belly laugh this Valentine’s Day. When Annie (Wiig) finds out her lifelong best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) is getting married, she is forced to step up as maid of honor — no matter how messy her own life may be. Between blowing out bridal shop bathrooms and in-flight antics, “Bridesmaids” never fails to bring joy. The ensemble cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Rebel Wilson and Wendi McLendon-Covey alongside Wiig and Rudolph. “Bridesmaids” is available to stream on Prime Video.

Anna Kendrick in “Pitch Perfect” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Pitch Perfect Watching the Barden Bellas’ chaos and friendship is “Pitch Perfect” for a girls night in. Whether it’s Rebel Wilson horizontal running as Fat Amy, Anna Kendrick‘s killer vocals or silly college a capella competitions, this film checks all the boxes for nostalgia and fun. This story of girlhood is just what you need to enjoy with your friends this Galentine’s. “Pitch Perfect” is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV, but you can stream “Pitch Perfect 2” for free on Hulu.

Cast of the "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Already in the mood for summer nostalgia? "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" is the perfect antidote. America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively's coming-of-age story is the perfect vibe for a girls' night. Whether it's Lena (Bledel)'s Grecian romance or Tibby's hometown summer, each story has an element to make you smile and even cry. And what embodies female friendship more than borrowing clothes? "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" is available to rent on Prime Video.

Alicia Silverstone in “Clueless,” 1995 (Credit: Paramount Pictures) Clueless The 1995 coming-of-age classic is a staple for a reason. Alicia Silverstone’s Cher has inspired Halloween costumes and cultural reference for decades. Gather all of your girls on the couch and watch Cher, Dionne and Tai as they navigate high school parties, boy drama and learning how to drive. This high school movie checks all the boxes. “Clueless” is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.

(Credit: Universal Pictures) Girls Trip With this star-studded cast of Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith, how could you not crack up with your girls? When a member of the “Flossy Posse” has to deliver a keynote address in New Orleans, she turns the work vacation into a girls’ trip. The childhood friends tap into their wild side and have the weekend of a lifetime. “Girls Trip” is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.

(Credit: Paramount Pictures) How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Who wouldn’t swoon over Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson’s magnetic chemistry in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”? Whether you have a Valentine or not, this movie is the perfect flirty escape. Andie Anderson (Hudson) is on a mission to lose a guy as quickly as possible while Benjamin Barry (McConaughey) must make a girl fall in love with him for his job. With opposite objectives the two spend develop a connection they could never have anticipated. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is available to stream on Peacock, Paramount+ and Hulu.

Cast of Mean Girls, 2004 (Credit: Paramount Pictures) Mean Girls Arguably the most quotable movie of the 21st century, “Mean Girls” is never a bad idea. While you scroll social media with your single ladies, allow The Plastics to roast their entire school on-screen. The 2000s film from the mind of Tina Fey is sure to make you cackle even if you’ve heard the jokes 100 times before. The cast features a star-studded cast, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Fey. “Mean Girls” is available to stream on Prime Video, Paramount+ and MGM+.

(Credit: Sony Pictures) 13 Going on 30 Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink in this 2004 rom-com is certain to make you smile this Galentine’s. When Jenna Rink makes a wish on her 13th birthday to turn into a grownup, she is surprised when it actually comes true. The 13-year-old becomes trapped in her 30-year-old self’s body, managing her life as a magazine editor. “13 Going on 30” is available to stream on Netflix.

Reese Witherspoon in "Legally Blonde" (Credit: MGM) Legally Blonde When her boyfriend says she's "too blond" to get serious, Elle Woods takes matters into her own hands. Determined to prove him wrong, Elle (Reese Witherspoon) rallies her sorority sisters and connections to get into Harvard Law: "What like it's hard?" The quotable, cult classic is perfect for a girls' night in this Galentine's Day. "Legally Blonde" is available to stream on Prime Video.

Molly Ringwald and Michael Schoeffling in “Sixteen Candles” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Sixteen Candles Samantha (Molly Ringwald)’s 16th birthday has become completely overshadowed by her sister’s wedding, so much so her family has completely forgotten. The 1980s coming-of-age film follows what turns out to be a quite chaotic sweet sixteen for Samantha. “Sixteen Candles” is available to stream on Netflix, AMC+ and Philo.