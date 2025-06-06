All the Songs in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3

“Ginny & Georgia” returned for Season 3 on Netflix with more chaos for the mother-daughter duo, as Georgia faces a murder trial and a lifetime prison sentence.

As such, a moody mash-up of songs accompanies this thrilling batch of episodes. Ginny is navigating her own challenges at school as her peers learn of her mother’s criminal record, while jumping through hoops to connect with her mother.

Season 3 features tracks from electronic dance group Jungle and a classic (and recently trending) tune from Patsy Cline. Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Remi Wolf and YEBBA’s songs also make an appearance in the Netflix series.

For a full breakdown of all the songs in Season 3 of “Ginny & Georgia,” keep reading:

Episode 1: “This Wouldn’t Even Be a Podcast”

“Find You Out” – Sidney Gish, CLAVVS

“I Don’t Care” – LALL

“Small Doses” – Camille Cano

“Dancing in the Dark” – LØLØ

“Can I Talk My Shit” – Vagabon

“So Dramatic!” – Fake Dad

“I Can’t Fly” – Anna Sofia

“Mheer Sag” – Bee Bee Sea

“Ohio” – Specific Coast

“Anti Hero” – Tessa Rose Jackson, Franklin Mansion

“All Alone” – David O’Dowda

Mama Was a Bad Seed” – Rozetta Johnson

“The Devil” – Banks

“Liar” – Plexxaglass

“It’s Called: Freefall” – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Episode 2: “Beep Beep Freaking Beep”

“Trip Around the Sun” – MisterWives

“Neon Buzz” – Glades

“Window” – Moglii & Tonio

“In The Garden” – Hugh Trimble

“Cigarette” – Shaya Zamora

“Sunny Day” – Mr. Tout Le Monde

“Invisible (Max & Bracia’s Duet)” Original song from Mousse

“Trainwreckin’” – Ruthie Collins

“Too Proud” – Broods

“Coconut” – Chair Model

“Good Friends” – Black Roses

“Bioluminescence” – Goth Babe

“benny!” – Rae Khalil

“Miss You” – Arthur Wimble

“Rewind” – Aby Coulibaly

Episode 3: “Friends Can Dance”

“Dancing in Real Time” – GGOOLLDD

“Summer Song” – Remy Bond

“Lou’s Tune” – DARGZ

“Hurt” – Arlo Parks

“Baby” – Donna Blue

“The Bottom Of It” – Fruit Bats

“Pretty Boy” – Cannons

“Kiss Me (Cover)” – Specific Coast

“Hello Hello Hello” – Remi Wolf

“Mt. Airy” – Korine

“Holiday” – New Julius

“Faster” – Hooked

“Wasted” – Billy Uomo

“I Just Wanna” – Kali

Episode 4: “The Bitch Is Back”

“Fish” – Addison Grace

“Rainy Day” – Hank May

“Lushland” – Silas Short

“10 Boyfriends” – Chrissy Chlapecka

“Back on 74” – Jungle

“Hey Babe” – Matt Hartke

“Guilty Love” – Ladyhawke & Broods

“Never Even Had a Chance” – Pepper Johnson

Episode 5: “Boom Goes the Dynamite”

“Way Down We Go” – Kaleo

“Double Down” – Go-Jo

“Searing” – Imaginary Ambition

“Last Men Standing” – Loic Ghanem

“Swerve” Yutopia, Juliette Reilly

“Peach” – Broods

“2AM” – Landon Conrath

“Waiting on Sunshine” – Evenson

“Burn” – Astyria

“Alright” – Fulton Lee

“Game of Survival” – Ruelle

“Madness” – Ruelle

“Dark Things” – Adona

Episode 6: “At Least It Can’t Get Any Worse”

“Crazy” – Jesse Reyez

“Crazy” – Patsy Cline

“Lifeblood” – Brand of Sacrifice

“All In (But Sad)” – Specific Coast

“Love Is Overrated” – Lightheaded

“Sophie’s House” – half-alive

“Sincerely Yours” – Joell Ortiz

“The Top” – Oliver Rodley

“Femmenomenom” – Femme Deadly Venoms

“Microdosing” – UNIIQU3

“Turn It Up” – Bunny Machete, Hunter Love

“Ba Da Bum Bum (ft Speek Eazy)” – Kali J

“Say My Name” – Sophie Lindinger

“Grab My Coat” – Amie Blu and Humble the Great

“Better Luck” – Lunar Vacation

“Haunt” – Yumi Zouma

“Kodak Moment” – Daju

“Run On” – Arvid Nero

Episode 7: “That’s Wild”

“blue in miami” – Melting Resonance

“Be Fair” – Computer Magic

“Poison Baby” – Lysell

“Push N Shuv” – Lava La Rue

“Ego” – Maddie Regent

“Little Lies” – The Dead Tongues

“Late Now” – Shiv

“That Was Then” – Emily James

“Psychic” – Conner Nelson

“Bad Things” – Summer Kennedy

“B-A-B-Y-” – Carla Thomas

Episode 8: “Is That a Packed Lunch?”

“Sociopath (feat. Bryce Fox)” – SteLouse

“Cold Blood” – Tamahau

“Lavender Blues” – Surely Shirley

“Good Girl (Max’s Song)” Original song from Mousse

“Stressed Out” – Goldwater

“Higher State (ft. Jafaris)” – Sweetlemondae

“Destructive” – Bahari

“iDWF” – Lumin

“Skin and Bones” – David Kushner

“Start a Riot” – Banners

“Coming of Age Heartbreak” – Carolina Rial

Episode 9: “It’s Time For My Solo”

“Oh My My” – Summer Kennedy

“Ego” – Maddie Regent

“Burn Out” – Black Roses

“I Wouldn’t Love Me” – Sam Short

“Light the Way” – Casual Sex

“I Need to Cry” – iamhill

“Dear to Me” – Electric Guest

“Lemonade Jingle” – flashback on-cam

“Alright” – AIZA

“Walk” – Pools

“Trouble (Bracia’s Song)” Original song from Mousse

“Good Girl (Max’s Song)” Original song from Mousse

“Invisible (Max & Bracia’s Duet)” Original song from Mousse

“I’m A Man (Sophie’s Song)” Original song from Mousse

“Trouble Reprise” Original song from Mousse

“Something About You” – I.F.

“Boomerang” – YEBBA

“Raincloud” – Baby Bugs

“How Villains Are Made” – Madalen Duke

Episode 10: “Monsters”