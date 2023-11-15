Greta Gerwig Compares Her ‘Barbie’ Directing Duties to Driving a Stolen Car: ‘Don’t Tell Them Where We’re Going’

The “Little Women” filmmaker says this summer’s runaway hit didn’t come without a fair share of compromise

Getty Images

With months of hindsight now at her disposal, Greta Gerwig is looking back at the runaway summer success of “Barbie” with an appreciation for the independence she was able to wield at the helm of her first big-budget Hollywood film.

Gerwig, in a long-form interview with Vanity Fair, said the key was plowing through with blinders on, blissfully ignorant of her studio surroundings.

“Honestly, there was nothing but fear around all of it from the outset,” Gerwig said. “You’re dealing with a topic that is already so filled with opinions. But the trick is to say, ‘Well, instead of trying to tiptoe around it, what if we just stepped in it?’ And the whole undertaking was definitely like ‘Drive it like you stole it.’ Go, go, go. Don’t tell them, don’t tell them where we’re going.”

Where they went was well north of $1.4 billion at the box office, a palpable sum few if any had predicted for the $100 million Warner Bros. film. Gerwig said production wasn’t without a degree of negotiation, for which she turned trivial in her conversation with Vanity Fair, with a historical nugget from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Ryan Gosling's Ken and Margot Robbie's Barbie sing in a pink car
Read Next
Does the Billion-Dollar 'Barbie' Box Office Mean Blockbuster Comedies Are Back? | Charts

“Did you know they tried to cut ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow?’” Gerwig said, presumably of MGM executives. “They thought it slowed everything down and was boring and people wouldn’t like it.”

Gerwig recalled similar experiences with “Barbie,” thankfully none of which resulted in the cutting of Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” or any of the other standout musical peformances.

“There was some of that,” Gerwig said. “Some, ‘You need what? Why do we need a dream ballet here?’ I was like, ‘Because it will be a delight.’ But there’s always a moment, with every movie, where they say, ‘You could cut this, you could cut that,’ and I end up saying, ‘Or we could cut the whole movie. We could just cut the movie. We don’t have to do it.’”

Gerwig, who lives in New York, also cited the geographical distance of her daily existence from the movers and shakers of Hollywood.

barbie-ryan-gosling-margot-robbie
Read Next
Greta Gerwig and 'Barbie' Creative Team to Receive Gotham Awards' Global Icon and Creator Tribute

“I get to use the studio system but I don’t have to live in it,” Gerwig said. “And I’m conscious of not wanting to be too attached to what Hollywood thinks is a good or bad idea because I don’t want to know if my idea is ridiculous. And when you live in LA, you know everybody. They all know each other’s lawyers. I often don’t know who the powerful person in the room is.”

Gerwig, who got a shot at directing “Barbie” after the outsized success of 2019’s “Little Women” ($219 million global gross on a $40 million budget) and 2017’s “Lady Bird” ($79 million on a $10 million budget), more simply compared directing to being a parent.

“By the time you get to the end of a movie, you know how to direct that movie,” Gerwig said. “You learn how to do it while you’re doing it, but then it’s over, the moment’s gone. And kids are like movies. You’ve never had this one before, you just don’t know what it’s got up its sleeve.”

Gerwig shares two sons and a step-son with partner and fellow director and “Barbie” co-writer Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “White Noise,” “The Squid and the Whale”).

Margot-Robbie-barbie
Read Next
Greta Gerwig Explains Why She Ended 'Barbie' With That Line

“She directs as she is,” Baumbach told Vanity Fair. “It’s not a performance, she’s utterly herself. Actors feel like here’s someone who is also laying themselves bare and it gives them confidence to let go of habits that they may have formed, to be brave. She’s just there without any pretense, figuring it out alongside everyone else and it’s inspiring to people. With “Barbie,” I saw her direct on set more than I have before, and I felt: She’s delivering a speech today? I don’t know that I’ve ever delivered a speech. It’s intoxicating. I will be a different director having gone through this movie with her.”

Now with the success of “Barbie” fully apparent — though she insists “everything I know about the movie’s success is an anecdote,” referring to moviegoers who previously couldn’t recall the last time they had been to a theater —  Gerwig can enjoy it. But only for a moment.

“I don’t want to miss it,” Gerwig said. “I don’t want to not take the extraordinariness in. And I do, I feel it, it’s incredible. But the thing that makes me not feel overwhelmed is to keep doing the work. Now, get back to work. Keep going.”

Barbie Margot Robbie
Read Next
'Barbie' Filmmakers Say Greta Gerwig's Movie Used So Much Pink, It Caused an 'International Run' on Specialty Paint

Jeremy Bailey

Bailey dove head-first into coverage of the entertainment industry when he joined TheWrap in 2021 after a longtime career in sports journalism. He previously served as a news editor at ESPN, where he worked on a variety of platforms, including ESPN.com, “SportsCenter” and “The Jump.” Jeremy cut his teeth on the sports desk of The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.