America has officially celebrated Women’s History month since the 1980s when a feminist surge for equal job opportunities and education blossomed out of local celebrations and the International Women’s Day holiday, as well as Women’s History Week. And for the entire month of March, the streaming service HBO Max is celebrating Women’s History Month with programming devoted entirely to stories about women.
HBO Max is stacked with movies and shows that show complex female leads, and along with their spotlight page offerings, HBO is offering a first ever in-app trivia experience to celebrate the event. The HBO Max Women’s History Month Trivia tray allows fans to discover entertainment milestones that all involve women. To reveal the answer, viewers can simply click or tap the tile.
HBO Max has curated a list of films, TV shows and documentaries that reflect empowering and challenging female characters, overlooked and underrated performances, those who pushed queer representation forward, fiercely funny, refreshingly original stories, and women telling their own stories, on their terms.
Recent buzzworthy shows include “Euphoria,” which just wrapped its second season, “Mare of Easttown,” Issa Rae’s “Insecure” and Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” to name a few.
March also brings the debuts of female-driven Max Originals “Minx” (debuting March 17), and “One Perfect Shot” (debuting March 24). Streaming films with strong female leads include “West Side Story” (debuting March 2), “Halloween Kills” (debuting March 18), “Starstruck” and “Moonshot” (debuting March 24).
Check out a complete list of Women’s History Month movies and shows streaming on HBO Max all throughout the month of March.
Strong Leading Ladies (Characters that reflect us, empower us, and challenge us.)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Flight Attendant
- Gossip Girl
- Hacks
- Harley Quinn
- I Hate Suzie
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Industry (HBO)
- Insecure (HBO)
- KIMI
- Lust (debuts 3/18)
- Made for Love
- Mare of Eastown (HBO)
- Minx (debuts 3/17)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
- Nora is Awkwafina from Queens
- Raised by Wolves
- The Sex Lives of College Girls
- Sex and the City (HBO)
- The Nevers (HBO)
- Veneno
- Women is Losers, 2021
- Wonder Woman (series)
History-Makers
- Being Serena (HBO)
- Bessie (HBO)
- Catherine the Great (HBO)
- Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name
- Elizabeth I (HBO)
- Gloria: In Her Own Words (HBO)
- Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words
- Iron Jawed Angels (HBO)
- The Iron Lady, 2021
- Isabel
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts (HBO)
- LFG, 2021
- Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (HBO)
- Lucy The Human Chimp
- Miss You Can Do It (HBO)
- Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper (HBO)
- Princess Kalilani, 2021 (HBO)
- Queen of the World (HBO)
- Sweet Dreams (HBO)
- Selena, 1997
- Temple Grandin (HBO)
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
- The Queen (HBO)
- Tina (HBO)
- Venus and Serena (HBO)
- Veneno
- Walkout (HBO)
- Women of Troy (HBO)
She Delivers (Overlooked and underrated performances.)
- A Room with a View, 1986
- A Star is Born, 1954
- Autumn Sonata, 1978
- Black Girl, 1966
- Bonnie and Clyde, 1967
- Brief Encounter, 1945
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
- Dirty Dancing, 1987
- Let Them All Talk, 2020
- Locked Down, 2021
- Love & Basketball, 2000
- Marriage of Maria Braun, 1979
- My Brilliant Career, 1979
- Now and Then, 1995
- Picnic at Hanging Rock, 1975
- The Rise of Catherine the Great, 1934
- Scenes from a Marriage, 2021
- Seance on a Wet Afternoon, 1964
- Selena, 1997
- Splendor in the Grass, 1961
- Summertime, 1955
- The Notebook, 2004
- The Passion of Joan of Arc, 1927
- What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
Directed by Her
- 27 Dresses (Anne Fletcher), 2008 (HBO)
- 93Queen (Paula Eiseldt), 2018
- An Angel At My Table (Jane Campion), 1990
- Bend It Like Beckham (Gurinder Chadha), 2003
- Blinded By the Light (Gurinder Chadha) (HBO)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (Sharon Macguire), 2001
- Cleo From 5 to 7 (Agnes Varda), 1962
- Daisies (Vera Chytilova), 1966
- Desert Hearts (Donna Deitch), 1985
- Fine China (Tiffany So), 2020 (HBO)
- Frida (Julie Taymor), 2002 (HBO)
- Generation Por Que? (Jaqueline Pereda), 2021 (HBO)
- Harlan County U.S.A (Barbara Kopple), 1976
- I Used to Go Here (Kris Rey), 2020 (HBO)
- Kajillionaire (Miranda July), 2020 (HBO)
- La Ciénaga (Lucrecia Martel), 2001
- Love & Basketball (Gina Prince-Bythewood), 2000
- My Brilliant Career (Gillian Armstrong), 1979
- One Way or Another (Manuela Burlo Moreno) (HBO)
- Reminiscence (Lisa Joy), 2021 (HBO)
- Shiva Baby (Emma Seligman), 2021 (HBO)
- Smithereens (Susan Seidelman), 1982
- The Fallout (Megan Park), 2022
- The High Note (Nisha Ganatra), 2020 (HBO)
- The Matrix (The Wachowskis), 1999
- Unpregnant (Amy Lee Goldenberg), 2020
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Patty Jenkins), 2020
- Wanda (Barbara Loden), 1970
- You’ve Got Mail (Nora Ephron), 1998
Emmy® Winners
- Angels In America (Meryl Streep) (HBO)
- Big Little Lies (Nicole Kidman) (HBO)
- Elizabeth I (Helen Mirren) (HBO)
- ER (Julianna Margulies)
- Euphoria (Zendaya) (HBO)
- Friends (Jennifer Aniston)
- Game Change (Julianne Moore) (HBO)
- Grey Gardens (Jessica Lange), 2009 (HBO)
- Hacks (S1) (Jean Smart)
- John Adams (Laura Linney) (HBO)
- Mare Of Easttown (Kate Winslet) (HBO)
- Mildred Pierce (Kate Winslet), 2011 (HBO)
- Miss Evers’ Boys (Alfre Woodard) (HBO)
- Mike & Molly (Melissa McCarthy)
- New Adventures of Old Christine, The (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
- Olive Kitteridge (Frances McDormand) (HBO)
- Sex and the City (Sarah Jessica Parker) (HBO)
- Temple Grandin (Claire Danes) (HBO)
- The Closer (Kyra Sedgwick)
- The Sopranos (Edite Falco) (HBO)
- The West Wing (Allison Janney)
- Veep (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) (HBO)
- Watchmen (Regina King) (HBO)
Women in Entertainment Trivia (Titles will include the below.)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Frida, 2002 (HBO)
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Malcolm X
- Veep (HBO)
- West Side Story (1961)
Spotlight on Black Women
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- A Different World
- All Rise
- Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO)
- Batwoman
- Being Serena (HBO)
- Catwoman, 2004
- Cleopatra Jones, 1973
- Confirmation (HBO)
- Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
- Eve
- In Treatment (HBO)
- Industry (HBO)
- Insecure (HBO)
- Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (HBO)
- Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
- KIMI, 2022
- Life Support (HBO)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Notes From The Field (HBO)
- Pause. with Sam Jay (HBO)
- The Girl Before, 2022
- The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency (HBO)
- Tina (HBO)
- Watchmen (HBO)
- Women of Troy (HBO)
Breaking Boundaries (Those who pushed queer representation forward.)
- A Family Is A Family Is A Family: A Rosie O’Donnell Celebration (HBO)
- Betty (HBO)
- Billie Jean King: Portrait Of A Pioneer (HBO)
- Bessie (HBO)
- Ellen Degeneres: Here And Now (HBO)
- Ellen Degeneres: The Beginning (HBO)
- Euphoria Special Episode: Part 1 Rue (HBO)
- Euphoria Special Episode: Part 2 Jules (HBO)
- Gentleman Jack (HBO)
- Hotel Coppelia (HBO)
- Hacks
- LFG, 2021
- Nuclear Family (HBO)
- Presenting Princess Shaw (HBO)
- Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
- Rosie O’Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand Up (HBO)
- Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe
- Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
- Sally4Ever (HBO)
- The Lady And The Dale (HBO)
- Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted (HBO)
- Tig Notaro: Drawn (HBO)
- Veneno
Owning the Stage (Fiercely funny, refreshingly original.)
- 2 Dope Queens (HBO)
- Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (HBO)
- Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo (HBO)
- Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words
- Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy
- Chelsea Handler: Evolution
- Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science (HBO)
- Entre Nos: About Last Night (HBO)
- Entre Nos: Gina Brillon: Easily Offended (HBO)
- Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)
- Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman
- Rose Matafeo: Horndog
- Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles (HBO)
- Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend (HBO)
- Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It! (HBO)
Es Nuestro Tiempo (She believed she could, entonces lo hizo.)
- Beef (HBO)
- Deep Down (HBO)
- El Negócio (HBO)
- Frida, 2002 (HBO)
- Generation Por Qué, 2021 (HBO)
- Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
- Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
- La Boda de Rosa, 2021 (HBO)
- La Vida Secreta de las Parejas (HBO)
- Lina from Lima, 2020 (HBO)
- Mujer de Fases (HBO)
- Para Rosa, 2021
- Rizo, 2021
- Selena, 1997
- The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
- The Fallout, 2022
- Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
TV Shows Created by Women
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Beforeigners (S2)
- Chewing Gum
- Divorce (HBO)
- Frayed
- Gentleman Jack (HBO)
- I Hate Suzie
- I’m Sorry
- One Way Or Another
- Run (HBO)
- Sharp Objects (HBO)
- Somebody, Somewhere (HBO)
- The Comeback (HBO)
- The Other Two (S2)
- The Sex Lives of College Girls (S1)
- The Trial of Christine Keeler
- Westworld (Series) (HBO)
Must-Watch Asian & Pacific Islander Picks
- Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
- Bend It Like Beckham, 2003 (HBO)
- Fine China (HBO)
- Food Lore
- Grisse
- House of Ho
- In the Mood For Love, 2000
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Kung Fu
- Miracle Workers
- Miss Sherlock (HBO)
- Princess Mononoke, 1997
- Starstruck
- The Garden of Evening Mists, 2021 (HBO)
- The Misery Index
- This is Life with Lisa Ling
- Yun (2022)
In Her Words (Women telling their own stories, on their terms.)
- 20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
- Beah: A Black Woman Speaks, 2004 (HBO)
- Billie Jean King: Portrait of a Pioneer, 2006 (HBO)
- Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, 2017 (HBO)
- Cameraperson, 2016
- Dolores: The Truth About the Wanninkhof Case
- Expecting Amy
- Habla Women, 2013 (HBO)
- Heidi Fleiss: The Would-Be Madam of Crystal, 2008 (HBO)
- Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words, 2015
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts, 2018 (HBO)
- LFG, 2021
- Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, 2019 (HBO)
- Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper, 2016 (HBO)
- Nuclear Family (HBO)
- On the Record, 2020
- Phoenix Rising (Debuts March 15) (HBO)
- Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)
- Saudi Women’s Driving School, 2019 (HBO)
- The Vagina Monologues, 2002(HBO)
- The Vow (HBO)
- Wishful Drinking, 2010 (HBO)
She’s Unstoppable
- Batwoman
- Birds of Prey, 2020
- Catwoman, 2004
- DC’s Stargirl (S2)
- F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
- Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
- Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Harley Quinn
- Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
- Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
- Kung Fu (S1)
- Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
- Million Dollar Baby, 2004
- Resident Evil, 2002
- Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004