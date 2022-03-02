America has officially celebrated Women’s History month since the 1980s when a feminist surge for equal job opportunities and education blossomed out of local celebrations and the International Women’s Day holiday, as well as Women’s History Week. And for the entire month of March, the streaming service HBO Max is celebrating Women’s History Month with programming devoted entirely to stories about women.

HBO Max is stacked with movies and shows that show complex female leads, and along with their spotlight page offerings, HBO is offering a first ever in-app trivia experience to celebrate the event. The HBO Max Women’s History Month Trivia tray allows fans to discover entertainment milestones that all involve women. To reveal the answer, viewers can simply click or tap the tile.

HBO Max has curated a list of films, TV shows and documentaries that reflect empowering and challenging female characters, overlooked and underrated performances, those who pushed queer representation forward, fiercely funny, refreshingly original stories, and women telling their own stories, on their terms.

Recent buzzworthy shows include “Euphoria,” which just wrapped its second season, “Mare of Easttown,” Issa Rae’s “Insecure” and Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” to name a few.

March also brings the debuts of female-driven Max Originals “Minx” (debuting March 17), and “One Perfect Shot” (debuting March 24). Streaming films with strong female leads include “West Side Story” (debuting March 2), “Halloween Kills” (debuting March 18), “Starstruck” and “Moonshot” (debuting March 24).

Check out a complete list of Women’s History Month movies and shows streaming on HBO Max all throughout the month of March.

Strong Leading Ladies (Characters that reflect us, empower us, and challenge us.)

Euphoria (HBO)

Flight Attendant

Gossip Girl

Hacks

Harley Quinn

I Hate Suzie

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Industry (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

KIMI

Lust (debuts 3/18)

Made for Love

Mare of Eastown (HBO)

Minx (debuts 3/17)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Nora is Awkwafina from Queens

Raised by Wolves

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Sex and the City (HBO)

The Nevers (HBO)

Veneno

Women is Losers, 2021

Wonder Woman (series)

History-Makers

Being Serena (HBO)

Bessie (HBO)

Catherine the Great (HBO)

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name

Elizabeth I (HBO)

Gloria: In Her Own Words (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words

Iron Jawed Angels (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2021

Isabel

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (HBO)

LFG, 2021

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (HBO)

Lucy The Human Chimp

Miss You Can Do It (HBO)

Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper (HBO)

Princess Kalilani, 2021 (HBO)

Queen of the World (HBO)

Sweet Dreams (HBO)

Selena, 1997

Temple Grandin (HBO)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

The Queen (HBO)

Tina (HBO)

Venus and Serena (HBO)

Veneno

Walkout (HBO)

Women of Troy (HBO)

She Delivers (Overlooked and underrated performances.)

A Room with a View, 1986

A Star is Born, 1954

Autumn Sonata, 1978

Black Girl, 1966

Bonnie and Clyde, 1967

Brief Encounter, 1945

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Let Them All Talk, 2020

Locked Down, 2021

Love & Basketball, 2000

Marriage of Maria Braun, 1979

My Brilliant Career, 1979

Now and Then, 1995

Picnic at Hanging Rock, 1975

The Rise of Catherine the Great, 1934

Scenes from a Marriage, 2021

Seance on a Wet Afternoon, 1964

Selena, 1997

Splendor in the Grass, 1961

Summertime, 1955

The Notebook, 2004

The Passion of Joan of Arc, 1927

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

Directed by Her

27 Dresses (Anne Fletcher), 2008 (HBO)

93Queen (Paula Eiseldt), 2018

An Angel At My Table (Jane Campion), 1990

Bend It Like Beckham (Gurinder Chadha), 2003

Blinded By the Light (Gurinder Chadha) (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (Sharon Macguire), 2001

Cleo From 5 to 7 (Agnes Varda), 1962

Daisies (Vera Chytilova), 1966

Desert Hearts (Donna Deitch), 1985

Fine China (Tiffany So), 2020 (HBO)

Frida (Julie Taymor), 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (Jaqueline Pereda), 2021 (HBO)

Harlan County U.S.A (Barbara Kopple), 1976

I Used to Go Here (Kris Rey), 2020 (HBO)

Kajillionaire (Miranda July), 2020 (HBO)

La Ciénaga (Lucrecia Martel), 2001

Love & Basketball (Gina Prince-Bythewood), 2000

My Brilliant Career (Gillian Armstrong), 1979

One Way or Another (Manuela Burlo Moreno) (HBO)

Reminiscence (Lisa Joy), 2021 (HBO)

Shiva Baby (Emma Seligman), 2021 (HBO)

Smithereens (Susan Seidelman), 1982

The Fallout (Megan Park), 2022

The High Note (Nisha Ganatra), 2020 (HBO)

The Matrix (The Wachowskis), 1999

Unpregnant (Amy Lee Goldenberg), 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 (Patty Jenkins), 2020

Wanda (Barbara Loden), 1970

You’ve Got Mail (Nora Ephron), 1998

Emmy® Winners

Angels In America (Meryl Streep) (HBO)

Big Little Lies (Nicole Kidman) (HBO)

Elizabeth I (Helen Mirren) (HBO)

ER (Julianna Margulies)

Euphoria (Zendaya) (HBO)

Friends (Jennifer Aniston)

Game Change (Julianne Moore) (HBO)

Grey Gardens (Jessica Lange), 2009 (HBO)

Hacks (S1) (Jean Smart)

John Adams (Laura Linney) (HBO)

Mare Of Easttown (Kate Winslet) (HBO)

Mildred Pierce (Kate Winslet), 2011 (HBO)

Miss Evers’ Boys (Alfre Woodard) (HBO)

Mike & Molly (Melissa McCarthy)

New Adventures of Old Christine, The (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

Olive Kitteridge (Frances McDormand) (HBO)

Sex and the City (Sarah Jessica Parker) (HBO)

Temple Grandin (Claire Danes) (HBO)

The Closer (Kyra Sedgwick)

The Sopranos (Edite Falco) (HBO)

The West Wing (Allison Janney)

Veep (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) (HBO)

Watchmen (Regina King) (HBO)

Women in Entertainment Trivia (Titles will include the below.)

Euphoria (HBO)

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Malcolm X

Veep (HBO)

West Side Story (1961)

Spotlight on Black Women

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

A Different World

All Rise

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO)

Batwoman

Being Serena (HBO)

Catwoman, 2004

Cleopatra Jones, 1973

Confirmation (HBO)

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

Eve

In Treatment (HBO)

Industry (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

KIMI, 2022

Life Support (HBO)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Notes From The Field (HBO)

Pause. with Sam Jay (HBO)

The Girl Before, 2022

The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency (HBO)

Tina (HBO)

Watchmen (HBO)

Women of Troy (HBO)

Breaking Boundaries (Those who pushed queer representation forward.)

A Family Is A Family Is A Family: A Rosie O’Donnell Celebration (HBO)

Betty (HBO)

Billie Jean King: Portrait Of A Pioneer (HBO)

Bessie (HBO)

Ellen Degeneres: Here And Now (HBO)

Ellen Degeneres: The Beginning (HBO)

Euphoria Special Episode: Part 1 Rue (HBO)

Euphoria Special Episode: Part 2 Jules (HBO)

Gentleman Jack (HBO)

Hotel Coppelia (HBO)

Hacks

LFG, 2021

Nuclear Family (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Rosie O’Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand Up (HBO)

Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

Sally4Ever (HBO)

The Lady And The Dale (HBO)

Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted (HBO)

Tig Notaro: Drawn (HBO)

Veneno

Owning the Stage (Fiercely funny, refreshingly original.)

2 Dope Queens (HBO)

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ (HBO)

Amy Schumer: Live At The Apollo (HBO)

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words

Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy

Chelsea Handler: Evolution

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science (HBO)

Entre Nos: About Last Night (HBO)

Entre Nos: Gina Brillon: Easily Offended (HBO)

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman

Rose Matafeo: Horndog

Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles (HBO)

Whitney Cummings: I’m Your Girlfriend (HBO)

Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It! (HBO)

Es Nuestro Tiempo (She believed she could, entonces lo hizo.)

Beef (HBO)

Deep Down (HBO)

El Negócio (HBO)

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Qué, 2021 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

La Boda de Rosa, 2021 (HBO)

La Vida Secreta de las Parejas (HBO)

Lina from Lima, 2020 (HBO)

Mujer de Fases (HBO)

Para Rosa, 2021

Rizo, 2021

Selena, 1997

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

The Fallout, 2022

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018

TV Shows Created by Women

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Beforeigners (S2)

Chewing Gum

Divorce (HBO)

Frayed

Gentleman Jack (HBO)

I Hate Suzie

I’m Sorry

One Way Or Another

Run (HBO)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Somebody, Somewhere (HBO)

The Comeback (HBO)

The Other Two (S2)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (S1)

The Trial of Christine Keeler

Westworld (Series) (HBO)

Must-Watch Asian & Pacific Islander Picks

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003 (HBO)

Fine China (HBO)

Food Lore

Grisse

House of Ho

In the Mood For Love, 2000

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Kung Fu

Miracle Workers

Miss Sherlock (HBO)

Princess Mononoke, 1997

Starstruck

The Garden of Evening Mists, 2021 (HBO)

The Misery Index

This is Life with Lisa Ling

Yun (2022)

In Her Words (Women telling their own stories, on their terms.)

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks, 2004 (HBO)

Billie Jean King: Portrait of a Pioneer, 2006 (HBO)

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, 2017 (HBO)

Cameraperson, 2016

Dolores: The Truth About the Wanninkhof Case

Expecting Amy

Habla Women, 2013 (HBO)

Heidi Fleiss: The Would-Be Madam of Crystal, 2008 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words, 2015

Jane Fonda in Five Acts, 2018 (HBO)

LFG, 2021

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, 2019 (HBO)

Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper, 2016 (HBO)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

On the Record, 2020

Phoenix Rising (Debuts March 15) (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2016 (HBO)

Saudi Women’s Driving School, 2019 (HBO)

The Vagina Monologues, 2002(HBO)

The Vow (HBO)

Wishful Drinking, 2010 (HBO)

She’s Unstoppable