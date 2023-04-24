Sony Pictures has acquired “Hell Naw,” a horror comedy from Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and “Euphoria” producer Sam Levinson, TheWrap has confirmed.

Keith and Kenny Lucas, who were nominated for an Oscar for their work on the “Judas and the Black Messiah” screenplay, are on board to write the film, which is in the early stages of development. While plot details are being kept under wraps, it is set at Paris Fashion Week and involves zombies. Mescudi will star and also produce, alongside Karina Manashil, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson.

“This movie has been 5 years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will f— you up in all the best ways. I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old. The first horror movies I ever saw were ‘Night of the Living Dead’ and ‘Evil Dead.’ And from that point on, I was hooked on the feeling of being frightened. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time and now, and after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening. Sam, The Lucas Bros and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy. You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise 😈. Y’all know I don’t play around. Get ready baby. MAD SOLAR on the rise!! Shout out to the beasts at Sony for riding with us and taking the journey and believing in some next level sh–. Love y’all man,” Mescudi said in what is potentially the greatest official statement ever released.

Mescudi recently starred in Ti West’s terrific “X” (he also served as an executive producer) and has stuck around the so-called “X” franchise, executive producing prequel “Pearl” and the upcoming sequel “MaXXXine.” He’ll soon appear in the Disney+ original film “Crater,” John Woo’s quiet action movie “Silent Night” and will be heard alongside Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick in “Trolls Band Together.”

Executive producers on “Hell Naw” are Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, Stuart Manashil, Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, John Terzian, Jeremy Allen, with Brian Toll serving as associate producer. The production companies behind “Hell Naw” are Mescudi’s MAD SOLAR, Levinson’s Little Lamb, BRON and H.WOOD FILMS.

Deadline first reported the news.