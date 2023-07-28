WrapPRO is free this week. See the inside scoops, expert analysis and exclusive data subscribers get daily. Click here for more information.

As Hollywood’s historic double strike puts virtually all press and promotion opportunities centered around actors and writers on pause, personal publicists have been left in a lurch — forcing small and midsize PR firms to pivot their strategies to survive.

These firms are finding they need to shift to non-SAG-AFTRA clients and projects. And some will be forced to find partners or merge to stay in business, veteran publicists and experts tell TheWrap.

After the clock struck midnight on July 14, striking actors were restricted from participating in any media interviews or promotion of projects associated with an AMPTP company. While the rules are unclear regarding promotion for independent projects — with some indie productions landing interim agreements to continue filming — virtually all press has come to an abrupt halt, leading some actors to put their publicists on hiatus until the strike’s resolution.

This week, an urgent meeting of over 350 publicists led by SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland took place. During the zoom call, Crabtree-Ireland discussed potential waivers for upcoming festivals but ultimately admitted the strike will cause “collateral damage.” Since then, publicists who attended the meeting took issue with Crabtree-Ireland’s comment and felt their fears weren’t given the gravity they deserve.

“We do not comment on private meetings with our allies in this very difficult fight for the respect, dignity and economic equity our members, who are also their clients,” Duncan told TheWrap in a statement. “The support of our membership and partners throughout the industry is a powerful foundation from which we will ultimately secure a fair and just deal from the studios and streamers.”

During the work stoppage, newer, mid-tier actors featured in the ensemble cast of a hit network or streaming show might find it “too difficult” to keep their personal publicists on the payroll during the strike, according to a veteran publicist who spoke with TheWrap anonymously. By contrast, clientele with a “body of work,” including a mid-tier actor with a regular role on a hit TV show, might “need a publicist every now and again,” leading them to keep their rep on retainer.

As a result, personal publicists have to lean on multi-hyphenate clients participating in non-SAG-AFTRA projects like podcasts, game shows or the promotion of a book to make ends meet, several publicists told TheWrap.

The veteran publicist said that could mean a pivot to adjacent industries — adding that reps working exclusively in personal publicity should “of course” shift over to brand publicity. Though it might not be the easiest transition.

“It took PMK [now merged to entertainment and culture agency Rogers & Cowan PMK] 40 years to figure that out… Now they have a huge business on the brand side — leveraging their talent business for higher yield revenue businesses that are on the brand side,” the veteran publicist told TheWrap.

While positioning oneself to receive new types of clients might prove challenging, most skills developed by publicists will be transferable to new industries, according to John L. Simson, American University’s Business and Entertainment program director. He added that while “your media list may be slightly different… the skills are the same — writing press releases, pitching stories,” among other core responsibilities.

Firms who have already diversified their clientele are in a more solid position to withstand the strike, such as the bi-coastal boutique PR agency Smithhouse. The firm is leaning on their account base stacked with clients across entertainment, nonprofits, events and consumer product, as well as their experience in crisis management to get them through the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Because our focus as an agency has been stacking our roster with a wide range of clients, we’ve been extremely fortunate to remain stable,” Smithhouse founder and CEO Dustin Smith told TheWrap. “Still, of course, we are planning carefully for the months ahead for the possibility this strike will continue longer than anyone wants. Our current priority is helping any clients pivot or adjust as needed.”

One of those clients is The National Academy of Arts and Sciences, which recently delayed the Daytime Emmys 50th anniversary ceremony until further notice amid the ongoing strikes. Despite the shift, Smith says the firm’s work with NATAS “is not declining in any way, as there is still a lot of strategic planning for their ceremonies and corporate priorities that can continue to be supported during the strike.”

Mergers might also be on the horizon for those small firms who are struggling to diversify their business and stay above water during the labor dispute.

“Now would be a good time for some of those folks who may not have lived through [a strike or economic instability], but who are probably enterprising and pretty ambitious — and maybe have gone out on their own — maybe now’s the time to look around and see if there are peers, or even people with a little bit more seniority who may want to come under their umbrella.”

Taking on new partners can help to expand a small firm’s reach both during the double strike and simultaneous economic downturn.

“It’s really hard to be solo out there,” the veteran publicist continued. “It’s scary because one thing beyond your control can change your entire business and that one big client that you worked eight years for, or five years for, could just go away in the snap of your fingers.”

The expansion will also guarantee an “added business line” for the company, boosting growth and revenue even after the strike’s resolution.

“There’s always an upside,” Simson said. “You give up some of your autonomy when you do that when you join something bigger, but you do get more security.”

