Hollywood’s Major Studios Intend to Cover Abortion Costs After Roe v. Wade Reversal

Many of Hollywood’s major studios are immediately responding to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade Friday by informing employees that travel costs to obtain abortions or other reproductive health costs will be covered or reimbursed.

Disney, Sony, Paramount Global and Netflix are among the studios thus far that have informed employees or are preparing to inform staff that they will reimburse travel expenses for those looking to obtain abortions across state lines, should it be necessary, TheWrap has learned.

TheWrap has reached out to other major Hollywood studios and will update this post as more responses come in.

“Paramount will support – as we always have – the choices our employees make about their own health care. This includes the reproductive health and family-building benefits that help make our company a welcoming place to work,” Paramount Global heads Bob Bakish and Nancy Philips said in part in a statement sent to staff.

A Netflix spokesperson said, “Netflix offers a travel reimbursement coverage for full-time U.S. employees and their dependents who need to travel for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care, or abortion – through our U.S. health plans. This is a $10,000 lifetime allowance per employee and/or their dependents per service.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment employees in the U.S. have access to healthcare services, including travel costs, through their healthcare plans, and an individual told TheWrap that Sony Group Companies are “committed to the health, safety and physical and emotional wellbeing of our employees and their families and believe employees and their dependents should have equal access to health care and medical services, including reproductive healthcare, regardless of their location.”

As for Disney, the company, which with Disney World has a large number of employees in Florida where abortion is expected to be banned, the company has communicated with employees Friday that they recognize the impact of the SCOTUS ruling and are committed to providing comprehensive health coverage and family planning no matter where they live. And they’ll additionally have access to affordable coverage for receiving care in other locations, including for family planning and “pregnancy-related” decisions.

Other companies such as Amazon and United Talent Agency had previously indicated they would be covering reproductive healthcare costs for employees traveling across state lines. Their statements came after a leaked draft of Friday’s Supreme Court decision became available in May.

More to come…