“In Our Day,” the new Hong Sang-soo film premiering later this week as the Cannes Film Festival’s closing night film, has been acquired by Cinema Guild. A theatrical release is planned following its North American festival premiere later this year.

The picture stars Kim Min-hee, Song Seon-mi, Gi Ju-bong and Ha Seong-guk. This character dramedy marks Hong’s 30th feature film, this time using long, elaborate takes to articulate simple pleasures like an interspecies encounter, the discovery of a new drink and a game of rock, paper, scissors.

“Adding to the rich tableau of his work, Hong Sang-soo’s ‘In Our Day’ not only makes us laugh, it makes us think about what it means to be alive,” Cinema Guild president Peter Kelly said in a statement. “It’s a gift that we hope continues and continues.”

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with Suh Young-joo of Finecut.

“In Our Day” marks Hong’s 12th film to premiere at Cannes, where he most recently unveiled “In Front of Your Face” in 2021. Cinema Guild now handles 20 films by the director. Their first collaboration was “The Day He Arrives,” which premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2011 and will be released for the first time on Blu-ray later this year.

Cinema Guild’s upcoming releases include Claire Simon’s “Our Body” and Angela Schanelec’s “Music.” Recent releases include Hong Sang-soo’s “Walk Up,” Helena Wittmann’s “Human Flowers of Flesh” and Laura Citarella’s “Trenque Lauquen.”