Two years after “The Last Duel,” Ridley Scott is back in theaters with another historical war epic, “Napoleon.” This time, he turned his attention to the larger-than-life figure of Napoleon Bonapart, re-teaming with “Gladiator” star Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the fascinating French general.

The film has earned mixed reviews, and drawn criticism for its lack of historical accuracy, so if you want to get in on the debate, here’s where to watch “Napoleon” right now.

Is ‘Napoleon’ playing in theaters?

Yes, the Apple-produced film will debut exclusively in U.S. and U.K. theaters on Nov. 22.

The historical epic will debut in Chinese theaters on Dec. 1.

Are there ‘Napoleon’ showtimes, IMAX and 70MM screenings near you?

“Napoleon” isn’t just heading to theaters – it will have screenings in IMAX and 70mm presentation (though it was not shot in either). You can find showtimes and screening options near you in the links below.

Where will ‘Napoleon’ stream?

Despite being an Apple Original Films production, “Napoleon” will not be available to stream when it releases in theaters. However, the film will eventually be streaming on AppleTV+ following the theatrical run.

The film doesn’t have a streaming release date yet, but we’ll update this space when it does.

What is ‘Napoleon’ about?

Per the studio synopsis: “‘Napoleon’ is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

What is ‘Napoleon’ rated R for?

“Napoleon” is rated R by the Motion Pictures Association for “strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content and brief language.”