35 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator” as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, “Prey” will take viewers 300 years in the past to follow Naru, a warrior in the Comanche Nation who encounters the Predator species.

The newest installment of the “Predator” franchise, which serves as a prequel for the sci-fi action series, has its official release Aug. 5.

While Comic-Con attendees were lucky enough to get an early screening in July, if you’re wondering where to watch the fifth film in the franchise, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Prey.”

Will “Prey” be in theaters?

No, the action flick will not be playing in theaters and will be available to watch on streaming.

Is “Prey” streaming?

Yes, the Hulu Original film will be streaming on Hulu exclusively. Fans of the sci-fi action series can also watch “Predator” (1987), “Predator 2” (1990), “Alien vs. Predator” (2004), “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007) and “Predators” (2010) on Hulu as well.

What is “Prey” about?

Set in 1719 in the Comanche Nation in the Great Plains of North America, “Prey” tells the story of warrior Naru, who investigates a potential danger to her tribe. After Naru encounters a member of the Predator species while hunting, she must protect her people from the imminent threat.

Who is in the “Prey” cast?

The prequel features a cast of primarily Native American descent, with Amber Midthunder (“The Ice Road,” “Roswell, New Mexico”) starring as Naru. Other cast members include Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (“Sooyii”), Michelle Thrush (“The Journey Home”) and Julian Black Antelope (“Tribal”).

Watch the “Prey” trailer: