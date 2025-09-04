“The Paper” has officially hit the newsstands and TheWrap is here with all the details about where and how to tune in.

Extra, extra! Read all about it! Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s “The Office” spinoff is finally here, and this time around, the camera crew that once documented the kooky workers at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. has found some new subjects in a group of journalists at an Ohio-based newspaper called The Toledo Truth Teller.

Initially, the series, which features one “The Office” O.G., was set to have a four-episode premiere. But things have changed since then. Check out everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch.

When does “The Paper” premiere?

“The Paper” makes its debut on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Is “The Paper” on NBC?

No, “The Office” called NBC its home for nine seasons, but “The Paper” is headed straight to streaming.

Where is “The Paper” streaming?

“The Paper” is streaming on Peacock, which is also where you can stream “The Office.”

All 10 episodes land on the streamer on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Check out “The Paper” creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s decision to shift from a weekly release to a binge here.

When do new episodes air?

All 10 episodes of “The Paper” land on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Originally, “The Paper was set to drop the first four episodes of the series before going into a weekly episode release. But the show announced it would be shifting to a binge release on Aug. 21.

What is “The Paper” about?

Here’s Peacock’s official description of the series: “From Greg Daniels (‘The Office’) and Michael Koman (‘Nathan For You/), ‘The Paper’ follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” as they find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand, Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti, Tim Key as Ken Davies, Oscar Nuńez as Oscar Martinez, Ramona Young as Nicole Lee, Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore, Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adeola Olofin, Eric Rahill as Travis and Duane Shepard Sr. as Barry.

Check out the full cast and character breakdowns here. (TK for link)

Is “The Paper” a spinoff?

Yes, “The Paper” is a spinoff of the hit NBC mockumentary series “The Office.” It’s set in the same universe, but centers on a group of journalists working at an Ohio-based newspaper called The Toledo Truth Teller. It features an entirely new cast except for former “The Office” star Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role as Oscar Martinez.

Watch the trailer