Thor is back for his fourth solo installment in the summer’s latest Marvel release, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Attached to his second “Thor” project, Taika Waititi, directed, co-wrote and stars in “Thor: Love and Thunder” following his work on the film “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017.

Waititi wrote “Thor: Love and Thunder” as a sequel to the 2017 film alongside “Someone Great” screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, while Waititi returns onscreen as Korg, alongside Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The 29th Marvel film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” follows the steady MCU Phase 4 releases of “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and most recently “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

But, how exactly can audiences watch Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster’s latest reunion? And when will it be streaming on Disney+? All your answers below.

Is “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Theaters or Streaming?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens exclusively in theaters Friday, July 8, so the only way to see it opening weekend is in a movie theater.

When Will “Thor: Love and Thunder” Be Streaming on Disney+?

Although no official date has been given for the “Thor: Love and Thunder” streaming date, the film is a Disney release and will almost certainly be streaming on Disney+ after a roughly 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity based on when past Marvel movies “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Eternals” landed on the streaming service.

That means you might expect “Thor: Love and Thunder” to be streaming on Disney+ around August 22, which will be its exclusive streaming home.

Who Is in the “Thor: Love and Thunder” Cast?

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jaimie Alexander as Sif. Natalie Portman has come back to the MCU as Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who now wields Mjolnir as Mighty Thor.

New characters include Gorr the God Butcher played by Christian Bale and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Some familiar faces include Matt Damon as Asgardian actor Loki, Sam Neill as Asgardian actor Odin, and Luke Hemsworth as Asgardian actor Thor, with an introduction to a new Asgardian actor, Melissa McCarthy as an actress playing Hela. The Guardians of the Galaxy are will also appear in the film — Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper — as it picks up where “Avengers: Endgame” left off.

What Is “Thor: Love and Thunder” About?

After the epic battle between the Avengers and Thanos in ”Avengers: Endgame,” the God of Thunder, Thor has begun to work on himself and “find inner peace.” Unfortunately for Thor, he has to return back to action and fight Gorr the God Butcher (Bale) who’s attempting to kill all the gods. Thor recruits Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and Jane Foster (Portman) to help assist in stopping Gorr. Although “Thor: Love and Thunder” is premiering after “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the Marvel films that will prepare you for Thor’s fourth installment, are the first three “Thor” installments: “Thor,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” as well as the latest “Avengers” films: ”Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Where Are the Other “Thor” Movies Streaming?

You can stream “Thor,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Thor: Ragnarok” on Disney+, and you can also stream “Thor: The Dark World” via the Starz app.

Watch the “Thor: Love and Thunder” Trailer