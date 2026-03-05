Robert Downey Jr., Paul Mescal and Anne Hathaway to Present at Oscars

Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow will present at the 98th Oscars, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced Thursday.

They join previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph, as well as all four of last year’s acting winners: Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña.

Paltrow won Best Actress in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love,” and both Downey and Hathaway are winners in the supporting acting categories: he for 2023’s “Oppenheimer,” she for 2012’s “Les Misérables.” Mescal earned a lead actor nomination in 2023 for “Aftersun,” but was snubbed this year for his performance in “Hamnet.”

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 2026 Academy Awards will take place Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC and will stream live on Hulu.

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” leads the field with 16 nominations. In a break with recent Oscar tradition, this year, only two original song nominees, “I Lied to You” from “Sinners” and “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” will be performed live on the telecast.





