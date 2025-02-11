James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley Join Amazon and Mattel’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie

James Purefoy (“King Randor”) and Charlotte Riley (“Queen Marlena”) have been cast in the upcoming live-action feature film “Masters of the Universe,” based on the iconic Mattel franchise, Amazon MGM and Mattel announced on Tuesday.

Both would star alongside the already announced stars Nicholas Galitzine (“He-Man”), Camila Mendes (“Teela”), Morena Baccarin (“The Sorceress”), Alison Brie (“Evil-Lyn”), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (“Malcolm/Fisto”), Jared Leto (“Skeletor”), Idris Elba (“Duncan/Man-at-Arms”), Sam C. Wilson (“Trap Jaw”), Hafthor Bjornsson (“Goat Man”), and Kojo Attah (“Tri-Klops”).

Travis Knight is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler (initial draft written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee). Plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, which will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026. The movie will be produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Films.

Mattel introduced the world to He-Man in 1982 with the launch of a toy line (dubbed Masters of the Universe) and the debut of the animated series “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” the following year. The show was about Prince Adam of Eternia, a man who looked just like He-Man, but was missing the hero’s tanned skin.

The show ended two seasons and 130 episodes later, but the story of He-Man lived on. In 1985, the animated movie “The Secret of the Sword” introduced the hero’s sister, She-Ra, who also later ended up with her own series, “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

By 1987, both series had ended. Mattel reintroduced audiences to He-Man three years later with the release of the series “The New Adventures of He-Man.” The series was rebooted again in 2002, 2018, and 2021, as was “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” on Netflix.

Purefoy is best known for his roles in the award-winning HBO series “Rome” and “The Following” opposite Kevin Bacon. Purefoy is repped by Linden, CAA, and Independent Talent Group.

Riley will next be seen starring in Stefan Golaszewski’s drama series “Babies” for the BBC. On the film side, Charlotte has been featured in “Swimming with Men,” “London Has Fallen,” “In the Heat of the Sea,” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” Riley is repped by CVGG.

The Hollywwod Reporter first reported the news.