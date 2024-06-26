Jane Lynch Teases the Central Death From ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4: ‘I Celebrated It’ | Video

Note: This story contains spoilers about “Only Murders in the Building.”

If you ask Jane Lynch, she’s perfectly happy about being killed off “Only Murders in the Building” in the last season finale.

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, the actress told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host and costar Martin Short, “I celebrated it because I knew I would be in a lot of episodes of the next season.”

The Hulu series follows the unlikely partnership between Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as they solve murders for their mystery podcast. Lynch plays Martin’s character’s stunt double and, at the end of Season 3, her character is shot through the window of his apartment — perhaps in a case of mistaken identity.

“The murder victim at the end of the season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the murder to be solved in the following season,” Lynch explained to the “Kimmel” audience, reiterating that they can expect flashbacks and more backstory from her character in Season 4 this August.

The two seasoned actors gushed over their mutual love for one another — “You are truly the funniest person I know,” Lynch said of Short — in addition to another of their iconic castmates: Meryl Streep.

“I just love her. I think she’s truly one of the best actors we have,” Lynch said of her “Julie & Julia” costar. “Nothing Meryl does is half-assed.”

The star-studded Season 4 cast also includes Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Michael Cyril Creighton, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, Jin Ha and more.

“Only Murders in the Building” returns Aug. 27 on Hulu.