“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” stars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick are set to make guest appearances on MTV’s “Ridiculousness.”

The trio will join hosts Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim and guest co-host Nina Agdal in 10 back-to-back episodes as they react to some of the internet’s wildest and most hilarious viral videos.

(Courtesy of MTV) Angelina Pivarnick guest stars on MTV’s “Ridiculousness” (Courtesy of MTV) Steelo Brim, Nina Adgal and Angelina Pivarnick on MTV’s “Ridiculousness”

Farley, Sorrentino and Pivarnick are the latest guest hosts tapped by MTV following the departure of Chanel West Coast last year. At the time, Coast said she was leaving to star in her own new series, as well as to create and develop scripted and unscripted projects within Paramount Media Networks.

Other previously announced guest hosts have included Agdal, B. Simone, Brie “Bella” Garcia, Brittney Elena, Camille Kostek, Carly Aquilino, Draya Michele, Karrueche Tran, Lolo Wood, Maddy Smith, Madison Beer, Nikki Blades, Rachel Wolfson and Teala Dunn.

The new episodes will premiere on MTV on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 pm and 8:30 pm ET/PT.

“Ridiculousness” is executive produced by Dyrdek, Shane Nickerson, and Matt Harris for Thrill One Entertainment, Jeff Tremaine for Gorilla Flicks, and Candida Boyette-Clemons and Lauren Dolgen for MTV Entertainment Studios. Brim also serves as an executive producer.

In addition to “Ridiculousness,” MTV has three spin-offs including “Deliciousness,” hosted by Tiffani Thiessen, “Adorableness,” hosted by James Davis, and “Messyness,” featuring Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray.

Watch a teaser for the upcoming episodes of “Ridiculousness” in the video above.