As long-awaited TV series gear up for a 2024 release, it’s time to look back on the shows we said farewell to this year, whether they were canceled abruptly or had a thoroughly planned exit.

2023 saw the well-choreographed end to a slew of long-running favorites, from HBO’s “Succession” and “Barry” to FX’s “Reservation Dogs” to Disney+ spin-off “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” to the CW’s cult teen drama “Riverdale.”

Amid a strike-filled year, several series were caught in the crossfire of the Hollywood labor dispute, including reversals on existing renewals like Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” and “The Peripheral” as well as Peacock’s “Bumper in Berlin.”

There were also a number of one and done shows, which weren’t granted further seasons after their freshman installment, including Sam Levinson’s “The Idol” on HBO, Netflix’s “Freeridge,” “Glamorous” and “Uncoupled,” CBS’ “East New York,” Apple TV+’s “City on Fire,” “Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole” and “Fatal Attraction” as well as ABC’s “Alaska Daily” and “The Company You Keep,” among many others.

For the full list of TV shows that aired their final episodes in 2023 — or were canceled after premiering last year — see below.

“1899” (Netflix)

The paranormal German sci-fi period mystery series helmed by “Dark”creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise’s was one of the first series to be canceled in 2023.

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

The murder mystery series lead by Tiffany Haddish, Zach Woods and Sam Richardson was canceled at the streamer after two seasons in October.

“Agent Elvis” (Netflix)

The adult animated comedy, created by Priscilla Presley and starring Matthew McConaughey, Kaitlin Olson and Don Cheadle, was canceled by Netflix after one season.

“Alaska Daily” (ABC)

The Tom McCarthy drama starring Hilary Swank was axed after one season at ABC, alongside dramas “Big Sky” and “The Company You Keep.”

“A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)

The TV revival of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film was ultimately canceled by Prime Video during a strike-filled summer in August, after being previously renewed for a shortened second season of four episodes. The series co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson was to be shopped around by Sony.

“All Rise” (OWN)

The courtroom drama led by Simone Missick was canceled in August with the final 10 episodes of its third season debuting in September. OWN saved the series for its third and final season after it was canceled by CBS after two seasons.

“American Auto” (NBC)

The workplace comedy, which starred Ana Gasteyer and Harriet Dyer, was canceled in June after two seasons at the network.

“American Gigolo” (Showtime)

The Jon Bernthal-led reboot was one of several series to be canceled ahead of Showtime’s impending integration with Paramount+’s premium streaming service in 2023.

“Archer” (FXX)

“Archer” Season 14, which premiered in August, was announced to be the show’s last installment.

“Barry” (HBO)

The HBO drama led by Bill Hader wrapped up its fourth and final season in spring 2023.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Creator and star Robin Thede announced in July that the HBO variety sketch comedy series would end with its fourth season.

“Blindspotting” (Starz)

The sequel series created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs was canceled in September after debuting its sophomore season.

“Bling Empire” and “Bling Empire: New York” (Netflix)

The Netflix reality show following a wealthy Asian American community in Beverly Hills, as well as its New York spin-off, were canceled at the streamer.

“Breeders” (FX)

The Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard-led comedy came to an end after four seasons, with its final 10-episode season premiering in late July.

“Call Me Kat” (Fox)

The Mayim Bialik-led series was canceled at Fox just one day after its Season 3 finale in May.

“Captain Fall” (Netflix)

The animated comedy starring Jason Ritter was canceled by Netflix after one season.

“City on Fire” (Apple TV+)

The crime drama from “The O.C.” creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage was canceled after one season after launching during the Hollywood double strikes.

“The Company You Keep” (ABC)

The spy thriller starring “This Is Us” alum Milo Ventimiglia was canceled after one season at ABC. Premiering its first and only season in Feb. 2023, it was axed alongside “Big Sky” and “Alaska Daily.”

“Cruel Summer” (Freeform)

After debuting its second installment this summer, the mystery anthology series produced by Jessica Biel was canceled in early December.

“Disenchantment” (Netflix)

The adult animated comedy series from Matt Groening ended with its fifth season, which premiered Sept. 1.

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” (Disney+)

The coming-of-age show was canceled by the streamer after two seasons in late August.

“Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)

“Doom Patrol” aired its last episodes in November after HBO Max announced in late January that the series would conclude with Season 4.

“East New York” (CBS)

The series, which followed officers and detectives of the NYPD’s 74th precinct in Brooklyn, was canceled in May as it rolled out its first season at CBS.

“Fantasy Island” (Fox)

This sequel to the 1970s series starring Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke was axed by the network on May 9 after two seasons, ahead of its Season 2 finale in June.

“Farzar” (Netflix)

The animated comedy created by created by Roger Black and Waco O’Guin was canceled by Netflix after one season, which debuted in July, 2022.

“Fatal Attraction” (Paramount+)

The reimagining of classic 1987 film starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson was canceled in October at Paramount+ after one season after launching on the streamer on April 30 of this year.

“The Flash” (The CW)

“The Flash,” which starred Grant Gustin, ended with Season 9, premiered in February.

“Freeridge” (Netflix)

The “On My Block” spin-off was canceled on April 12 after premiering its one and only season in February.

“Glamorous” (Netflix)

The Kim Catrall-led comedy-drama series, which premiered its one and only season in June, was canceled after one season.

“The Goldbergs” (ABC)

The comedy created by Adam F. Goldberg wrapped up its 10-season run with a May 3 series finale/

“Gossip Girl” (HBO Max)

The reboot series finished out its two seasons with an extravagant Met Gala Season 2 finale in January, which was announced to be its series finale earlier that week. At the time, showrunner Josh Safran said he hoped to find a new home for the series, but he admitted it would be an “uphill battle.”

“Gotham Knights” (The CW)

The DC series aired its Season 1 finale in late June, which was announced to be its last earlier that month.

“Grand Crew” (NBC)

The comedy series from Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) wrapped up its two seasons with a series finale in late April.

“The Great” (Hulu)

The period drama starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult was canceled by the streamer in August after dropping all episodes of its third season on May 12.

“Harlan Coben’s Shelter” (Prime Video)

The freshman mystery series from showrunners and EPs Harlan Coben and Allen MacDonald was canceled after debuting its first season this summer, alongside Prime Video’s “The Horror of Dolores Roach” and “With Love.”

“Heels” (Starz)

“Heels,” which stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, was canceled by Starz after debuting its second season in July.

“High Desert” (Apple TV+)

The dark comedy was canceled after one season, according to star Patricia Arquette via an instagram post, after debuting its first season this summer.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney+)

The Disney+ TV adaptation closed its chapter with its fourth season that debuted in August.

“Home Economics” (ABC)

The Topher Grace-led comedy series wrapped up its third and final season in late January before ultimately getting canceled after three seasons at ABC in September.

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” (Prime Video)

The thriller series starring Justina Machado debuted its first and only season this summer, before getting axed at Prime Video in late November, alongside freshman mystery “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” and romantic comedy “With Love.”

“How I Met Your Father” (Hulu)

The “How I Met Your Mother” spin-off series wrapped up its two-season run in July before being canceled at Hulu after two seasons.

“Hunters” (Prime Video)

The alternative history series starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman concluded its two-season run in January.

“iCarly” (Paramount+)

The reboot of the Nickelodeon series, which featured original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, debuted its third and final season Paramount+ in June.

“The Idol” (HBO)

The controversial drama from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim aired its first and only season this summer, before getting axed by HBO in late August.

“I Love That For You” (Showtime)

After airing its first and only season in May 2022, the cancellation of the comedy series starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon was announced over a year later in June 2023.

“Invitation to a Bonfire” (AMC)

Viewers didn’t even get to say hello to the psychological thriller based on the novel by Adrienne Celt surrounding “Lolita” author Vladimir Nabokov and wife Vera’s marriage. AMC decided to scrap the series despite filming part of its first season, though showrunner Rachel Caris Love expressed hope that the series would debut elsewhere.

“Inside Job” (Netflix)

After debuting its second season in Nov. 2022, the adult animated comedy show from Shion Takeuchi was denied a Season 3 commitment by Netflix, and was canceled after its first two installments.

“Joe Pickett” (Paramount+)

The drama series starring Michael Dorman was canceled by Paramount+ in late October, making its second season, which debuted in June, its last.

“Kindred” (FX on Hulu)

The adaptation of the beloved Octavia Butler sci-fi novel was canceled at FX in January after debuting its first season in December.

“Kung Fu” (The CW)

The martial arts action-adventure series ended with its Season 3 finale on March 8, 2023.

“Letterkenny” (Hulu)

The Canadian comedy closed out its 12-season run with its final season dropping Dec. 26 on Hulu.

“Let the Right One In” (Showtime)

After premiering its first and only season in October 2022, the adaptation of the 2008 Swedish movie was canceled in February ahead of Showtime’s integration with Paramount+.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” (Disney+)

The streamer’s sequel series to Steven Brill’s 1992 hockey movie was canceled after two seasons after its sophomore season aired through Nov. 2022.

“Miracle Workers” (TBS)

The heaven-set anthology comedy starring Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe aired its last installment on Aug. 28 with its Season 4 finale, ahead of being canceled at TBS after four seasons on the channel in late November.

“The Mosquito Coast” (Apple TV+)

The action series starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman was canceled after two seasons on Apple TV+ in late January, weeks after it aired its Season 2 finale on Jan. 6.

“The Muppets Mayhem” (Disney+)

The series led by Lily Singh aired its first and final season in May 2023.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

The YA adaptation starring Tony Hale was canceled after two seasons at Disney+ in late January, after the second season wrapped up in Dec. 2022.

“Nancy Drew” (The CW)

The CW reboot of the beloved tale ended with its Season 4 finale, will premiered Wednesday, May 31.

“National Treasure” (Disney+)

After airing its first season in December 2022, Disney+ announced the action series would not return for a second season.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS)

The long-running procedural and second “NCIS” spin-off ended with its Season 14 finale, which aired May 14.

“One of Us Is Lying” (Peacock)

“One of Us is Lying,” the first pilot Peacock ordered to series, was canceled in late January after debuting its second and finale season in fall 2022.

“The Other Two” (Max)

The Hollywood satire series starring Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver and Molly Shannon was announced to end with its Season 3 finale just days before its release this summer.

“The Peripheral” (Prime Video)

After first premiering in Oct. 2022, Prime Video reversed course for the sci-fi series from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy by announcing it would not be returning for Season 2, despite its previous renewal.

“Perry Mason” (HBO)

The Matthew Rhys-led series aired its Season 2 finale in April before being axed by HBO in early June.

“Physical” (Apple TV+)

The Rose Byrne-led series closed out its three-season run as its third and last installment premiered August 2.

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” (Peacock)

Similar to “The Peripheral” and “A League of Their Own,” “Bumper in Berlin,” was canceled in late September — nearly a year after it debuted its first season in November, 2022 — after initially being renewed for Season 2 on Peacock.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+) – Canceled

The streamer announced that second season of the talk show — which debuted Oct. 7, 2022 — would be its last as it abandoned its plans for a third season of the talk show featuring the former host of “The Daily Show” amid creative differences.

“Rabbit Hole” (Paramount+)

The Kiefer Sutherland-led show canceled in late October after launching its first and final season at the streamer on March 26.

“Reboot” (Hulu)

The satirical comedy was canceled in late January after premiering its first season on Sept. 20, 2022. Creator Steven Levitan confirmed the show was officially dead after attempting to shop it around for a sophomore season.

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

FX’s cult comedy hit ended with a high note for its third and final season that debuted August 2 on Hulu, with Sterlin Harjo teasing on Instagram the Season 3 finale is the “perfect SERIES finale.”

“Riverdale” (The CW)

“Riverdale” fans said goodbye to the teen soap with its seventh and final season which premiered in March.

“The Rookie: Feds” (ABC)

“The Rookie” fans saw the last of its spin-off when it premiered its first and only season in September 2022 before eventually getting canceled in early November.

“Run the World” (Starz)

The series following a group of Harlem-based friends was canceled by Starz after two seasons after its second season debuted in May.

“Sex/Life” (Netflix)

The Netflix drama won’t premiere new episodes after its second season debuted in March after being canceled by the streamer in early April.

“Shadow and Bone” (Netflix)

“Shadow and Bone” fans were disappointed to learn that the fantasy series was canceled by Netflix in November, months after Season 2 premiered in March.

“Shining Vale” – Canceled

The Starz horror comedy was canceled on Dec. 20, two weeks after the premiere of its Season 2 finale. An individual close to the decision told TheWrap that the Courteney Cox-led series did not have a big enough audience to continue. The show will be removed from the Starz streaming platform at the end of 2023.

Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

The Sofia Black-D’Elia-led comedy series wrapped up its two-season run in May.

“Snowpiercer” (TNT)

After debuting its third season in January, 2022, the series’ fourth season was scrapped at TNT, but was being shopped around, along with a potential prequel and sequel in the works.

“South Side” (HBO Max)

Audiences saw the last of the comedy at the end of 2022, as “South Side” was canceled by HBO Max after three seasons.

“Succession” (HBO)

The HBO drama finally crowned the successor of Waystar head Logan Roy (Brian Cox) during its series finale in late May, closing out the series’ four seasons.

“Swagger” (Apple TV+)

The sports drama loosely inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant was canceled at the streamer after two seasons, months after Season 2 aired its final episodes in August.

“Titans” (HBO Max)

Alongside “Doom Patrol,” “Titans” ended its four-season run in May.

“True Lies” (CBS)

CBS announced in May that the reboot of James Cameron’s 1994 flick would not be returning for a second season at network, making the May 14 season finale a series finale.

“Uncoupled” (Netflix)

The Neil Patrick Harris-led rom-com series debuted its one and only season on July 29 before being canceled after one season on Netflix.

“Up Here” (Hulu)

After The musical rom-com series created by “Dear Evan Hansen” writer Steven Levenson was canceled at Hulu after one season.

“Vampire Academy” (Peacock)

The vampire-centric series helmed by Julie Plec of “The Vampire Diaries” was canceled in late January at Peacock after debuting its first and only season in September 2022.

“Walker: Independence” (The CW)

The prequel to the Jared Padalecki-led ”Walker,” which starred Katherine McNamara, aired its series finale on March 2 after just one season.

“The Watchful Eye” (Freeform)

The Mariel Molino-led drama series from was canceled in June after premiering its first and only season in January on Freeform, with its series finale landing on March 27.

“Welcome to Flatch” (Fox)

The mockumentary based on British series “This Country” did not score a Season 3 renewal at the broadcast network, making its Season 2 finale on Feb. 2 a series finale.

“Willow” (Disney+)

Fans saw the last of the sequel series to the fantasy film in early January as the series ended after one season.

“The Winchesters” (The CW)

The CW’s “Supernatural” spin-off wrapped up its first and only season in March.

“Winning Time” (HBO)

The series inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers closed out up its two-season run in mid-September, the same day that HBO announced the series would not return for a third season.

“With Love” (Prime Video)

The multi-generational series created by Gloria Calderón Kellett was scrapped at the streamer after releasing its second season in June.

“The Wonder Years” (ABC)

ABC announced in mid September that the sitcom reimagining the ’80s series of the same name would not return for a third season. The news came nearly a month after the network aired the finale for its sophomore season, which saw the Williams family head to Disneyland.

“Young Rock” (NBC)

Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock” was canceled after three seasons, with its Season 3 finale airing on Feb. 24.