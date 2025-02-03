Jeremy Strong Goes Method as He Dunks Himself in Coffee Grounds for Ben Affleck Grammys Ad Spot | Video

Ben Affleck’s Boston accent is as strong as ever in his latest commercial with Dunkin’ Donuts — this time, complete with a rather dirty fellow Bostonian in the form of Jeremy Strong.

Dunkin’ Donuts dropped a new DunKings commercial during the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, in which the “Succession” actor goes method as he completely submerges himself in coffee beans — for hours, allegedly — in order to get into character.

The “Accountant 2” star’s brother also pops up in the Grammys ad spot to explain “The Bean Method” to his fellow orange-tracksuited DunKing (Affleck first sported the DD look for his 2024 Super Bowl commercial).

“We’re doing a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, right? I’m just trying to find the character. I think I found a way in,” Strong says while up to his neck in coffee grounds. “You’re from Boston, I’m from Boston. Dunkin’ is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere — one if by land, two if by sea. Redcoats are coming.”

“Should’ve paid for Matt,” Casey Affleck says to end the clip, presumably in reference to Matt Damon.

Dunkin’s other recent celebrity spokespeople have included Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, AJ McLean, Joey Fatone, Tom Brady and Maia Reficco, just to name a few.

Sunday night’s 2025 Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Monday.