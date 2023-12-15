Jon Hamm is set to executive produce and star in “Your Friends and Neighbors,” a new drama series for Apple TV+ from screenwriter, producer and novelist Jonathan Tropper (“See,” “The Adam Project,” “Warrior,” “Banshee”).

Hamm will play Coop, a divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the homes of the wealthy residents in his upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat. These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time.

The collaboration marks the first time Hamm will anchor an ongoing series since “Mad Men.” The original idea for “Your Friends and Neighbors” is Tropper’s.

Recently, Hamm appeared as tech titan Paul Marks in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Following the third season’s finale episode, Hamm teamed up with Shawn Ryan to adapt the “American Hostage” podcast into a live-action series. Hamm will reprise his narrative role from the podcast, in which he voices Indianapolis radio reporter Fred Heckman.

Hamm also guest-starred in “Fargo” Season 5, in which one scene shows him sporting nipple rings and a cowboy hat while he sits in a hot tub.

Under his overall deal with Apple TV+ and his shingle Tropper Ink, Tropper also served as showrunner and executive producer of global hit Apple Original series “See,” starring Jason Momoa. He has authored six bestselling novels and written films such as “The Adam Project,” starring Ryan Reynolds; “This Is Where I Leave You,” starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey; and “Kodachrome,” starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen.

Hamm will soon lend his voice to the animated detective comedy series “Grimsburg” for Fox. Hamm is executive producing alongside the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel and showrunner Chadd Gindin. The series will premiere on Fox on Jan. 7.

Hamm will also be teaming up with Tina Fey in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical “Mean Girls.” In theaters on Jan. 12, Hamm will be portraying the iconic Coach Carr in the Fey-produced film, appearing alongside Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Angourie Rice, Christopher Briney, Busy Phillips, Jenna Fischer and Ashley Park.

In 2020, Hamm appeared as a guest star in Seasons 10 and 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He also starred opposite Emily Blunt in John Patrick Shanley’s “Wild Mountain Thyme.” In 2019, he appeared in Noah Hawley’s directorial debut film, “Lucy in the Sky,” opposite Natalie Portman. He starred in Scott Z. Burns’ “The Report” opposite Annette Bening and Adam Driver and “The Battle of Richard Jewell,” directed by Clint Eastwood.

Additionally, in 2018, Hamm starred in Drew Goddard’s “Bad Times at The El Royale” for Twentieth Century Fox as well as in Warner Bros. comedy “Tag” opposite Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner. He also starred in Tony Gilroy’s “Beirut” alongside Rosamund Pike. Hamm played a former U.S. diplomat who returns to the service to save a former colleague.