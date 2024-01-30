Talent Drain: The LA Times Lost Six Top Editors of Color in January | Exclusive

The loss of diverse leadership troubles some at the metropolitan paper covering a city that is half Latino

Former LA Times top editors who have left in the last month: Kimbriell Kelly, Kevin Merida and Sarah Yasin (Getty/LA Times/TheWrap/Chris Smith)
The Los Angeles Times has shed six newsroom leaders of color in less than a month, a troubling outcome for the publication which has historically struggled to create a diverse newsroom in the multicultural city of Los Angeles.

Even before Jan. 22’s historic layoffs of 120 newsroom staff — which has already disproportionately affected staffers of color — three Black and brown editors from the masthead had stepped down: executive editor Kevin Merida and managing editors Shani Hilton, both of whom are Black, and Sara Yasin, who is of Palestinian origin.

Their departures were followed a week later by the dismissal of at least three more prominent editors of color.

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

