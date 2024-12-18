 ‘Landman’ Secures 14.9 Million Global Households in First 4 Weeks, Cementing Spot as Most-Watched Paramount+ Original

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The audience for “Landman” is only getting bigger. The Taylor Sheridan drama starring Billy Bob Thornton was seen by 14.9 million households globally in its first four weeks, according to internal metrics for Paramount+.

This number cements “Landman” as the most-watched Paramount+ original of all time. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, which are behind the series, are now responsible for the five most-watched originals on the streamer. While “Landman” takes the first place spot, it’s followed by “1923,” “Tulsa King,” “Lioness” and “1883.” All five of these dramas come from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, and two of them are set in the “Yellowstone” universe.

It was already known that “Landman” was performing well. The series’ premiere drew in 5.2 million viewers, making it the biggest Paramount+ premiere in two years. The series also saw 14.6 million global multiplatform viewers in its first seven days. But this new metric underlines the international reach of this oily drama. Whereas viewer metrics typically measure how many individuals watch a show, household metrics encompass the total number of homes watching a show or movie. A big household metric is more impressive than a big viewership metric because multiple viewers can occupy the same household.

From Sheridan and Christian Wallace, “Landman” is based in part on the podcast series “Boomtown.” The series takes place in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and follows a high ranking member of an oil company as he has to balance the intense dangers of working the land with demands from billionaire investors and government officials. In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chavez, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm.

“Landman” is executive produced by Sheridan and Wallace along with David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch also executive produce the series for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly. Additionally, Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce the series alongside Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

New episodes of “Landman” are available to stream every Sunday on Paramount+.