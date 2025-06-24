Liam Payne Compares ‘Building the Band’ Process to His One Direction Days in Netflix Trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for singing competition “Building the Band” on Tuesday, complete with a look at some of Liam Payne’s notes for the contestants.

“I need to feel a connection between you guys,” the late One Direction singer says in the clip. “How these bands are put together is not normal — we weren’t put together that way.”

Payne will be a guest judge on “Building the Band” next month alongside Kelly Rowland, lead judge/mentor Nicole Scherzinger and host AJ McLean. The series will combine elements of “Love Is Blind” and “Making the Band” in order to give 50 singers the chance to craft their ideal musical groups … all without seeing each other face-to-face.

The participants would be smart to listen to Payne’s advice, as he famously got his start when “The X Factor” put him in 1D with Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik in 2010.

It’s worth noting that the late singer’s family “has reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion,” Netflix previously shared. Payne filmed the show prior to his death in October 2024. He was 31.

Play video

“‘Building the Band’ brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit,” per show’s the logline. “What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama and one big goal — to find the next great music band — the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.”

Executive producers include Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot and Simon Crossley, while Remarkable Entertainment and Banijay UK produced.

The first four episodes of “Building the Band” drop July 9 on Netflix, followed by two more batches of episodes the following two Wednesdays.