‘The Little Mermaid’ Has a Record-Breaking Debut on Disney+ | Chart

While a box office disappointment, the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” had undeniable cultural impact. Now that it’s streaming on Disney+, that seems to be translating to viewership, too.

Disney reported that “The Little Mermaid” had 16 million views in the first five days following its release on the streaming service, making it the most-watched film during the week of its premiere on Disney+ since “Hocus Pocus 2.” A timeless tale made modern, it ranked as the No. 1 most-streamed film for the weekend of Sep. 8-10 on Whip Media’s Movie Ranker, which uses viewership data from its consumer app, TV Time, with over 26 million registered global users.