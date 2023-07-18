Marie Moore Departs as Communications SVP for WBD’s Cartoon Network, Max Kids and Family, Adult Swim and TCM

Marie Moore, the current senior vice president of communications for several Warner Bros. Discovery brands, is set to leave the company. Her last day will be Aug 4.

Moore presently oversees communications for such brands as Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM and Max’s Kids and Family. She first joined then-WarnerMedia in 2015 where she was the SVP of communications for TBS and TNT. She then moved to become SVP of communications for TBS, TNT and HBO Max in 2019.

After leaving for a brief period, Moore returned to WarnerMedia in 2020 to become SVP of communications for the company’s global kids, young adults and classics division. In that role, she worked under former division president Tom Ascheim, who previously served as president of ABC Family. Shortly after WarnerMedia merged with Discovery, Ascheim left the company at the same time as Warner Bros. communication chief Johanna Fuentes. The global kids, young adults and classics division was disbanded in the wake of the merger.

The brands Moore oversaw have taken center stage in many stories when it comes to WBD’s merger. First there was the round of layoffs that targeted marketing executives at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. Then in August 2022, the previously titled HBO Max — which is owned by WBD — announced that it was removing 36 series overall from its platform. Several of those removed series were HBO Max originals that fell under the umbrella of family and children’s entertainment. Then there was the Turner Classic Movies debacle.

In June, the company cut several top brass at TCM, including 25-year veteran Pola Changnon. According to insiders familiar with the matter, the number of employees at the channel were slashed from roughly 90 to about 20. As the UK division of the channel has already been shuddered, these intense changes have caused many to worry about the fate of TCM.

