Trump More or Less Endorses Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor: ‘I’d Like to See Him Do Well’ | Video

President Donald Trump essentially endorsed his fellow reality TV alum Spencer Pratt as mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday — while unsubstantiatedly warning of a rigged voting system in California.

“I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I don’t know him, I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me?” Trump asked reporters. “I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well. I don’t know. If you have a rigged vote out there, that’s the problem. The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California, you have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. It’s very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest.”

BREAKING: President Trump comes out in support of former reality TV star Spencer Pratt’s and his political rise in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.



When asked if he sees any similarities between himself and the fellow reality-television-star-turned-politician, Trump… pic.twitter.com/m4MpFa7xhb — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2026

“If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics. But it’s a rigged vote. They send out 38 billion votes, nobody knows where they’re going. Of course, the Democrats do, I guess,” he continued. “Disproportionately, Democrats get many more votes; some get eight votes, they get eight cards. And Republicans have to call in, ‘Where’s my card?’ It’s a rigged system. One of the most — not the worst, I’ll give you a list. Maybe I’ll do my list — but California is one of the most dishonest states for voting.”

Similar to President Trump’s political ascent after starring on “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice” for 14 seasons, Pratt is famous for his time on “The Hills” in the 2000s and his subsequent reality TV appearances. He is running to be mayor after his home was destroyed by the Palisades Fire in January 2025, an incident which he accused local authorities of mishandling.

Heidi Montag’s husband has also said he will leave Los Angeles if he loses the June 2 mayoral election. A runoff election is set for Nov. 3 if there is no majority vote next month. Pratt is up against 16 other declared candidates, including incumbent Karen Bass, Nithya Raman, Adam Miller, Bryant Acosta and Rae Huang.